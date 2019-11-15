International Development News
Panchshil Realty s EON Free Zone-1 Awarded Prestigious Health and Safety Management Award

  Pune
  Updated: 15-11-2019 12:35 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:35 IST
Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Pune-based Panchshil Realty today announced that EON Free Zone-1—a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) promoted by its group entity EON Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. — has won a prestigious Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council.

Located in Pune and spread over 4.01 million square feet, EON Free Zone-1 is one of India’s biggest SEZs and is one of 84 organisations worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour, which is awarded to companies which have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work.

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, EON Free Zone-1, had to achieve the maximum rating of five stars in the British Safety Council’s independent Five Star health and safety management audits held during the period 1 August 2018 – 31 July 2019. The Five Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practise techniques.

After this first-level qualifier, EON Free Zone-1 also demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel that, it has a proven track record and culture of best practices for excellence in health and safety management that runs throughout the business, right from the shopfloor to the boardroom.

The awards will be given away to winning organisations in the City of London on November 22, 2019.

Vijitsingh Thopte, Vice President, Facility Management for Panchshil Realty said, “Quality has always been paramount for us and in our endeavour to provide world-class workspaces, we have set new benchmarks in the industry and have pioneered some best-in-class workspace amenities and services. The conferment of this coveted Sword of Honour has once again reinforced EON Free Zone-1 as one of India’s best office spaces.”

Lawrence Waterman, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said: “On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Panchshil Realty’s EON Free Zone-1 on achieving the very highest standards of health and safety management. Excellence at this level is very hard-won. We are proud to have supported you in your achievements, and I am delighted that you have chosen to celebrate it with us today.”

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, added: “I would like to congratulate the winning organisation and its staff for their huge commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy and minimising risks to the environment from their organisations’ day-to-day activities.

“All of the Sword and Globe-winning organisations share a commitment and resolve to achieve the highest standards of health and safety management. We are delighted that they are partners in helping achieve our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.”

The 2019 awards mark the 40th consecutive year in which the British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management. Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

About EON Free Zone-1

EON Free Zone is a landmark that has transformed the commercial real estate space of Pune. Located at Kharadi, an important node of Pune’s eastern IT corridor, EON Free Zone offers enriched business spaces with world-class design, robust infrastructure and superior support services. Built upon the principles of growth and learning, EON embodies free market democracy with its design focused on people and intelligent, collaborative spaces. It is the most sought-after business location for those who want to maximize productivity and quality of life at work. EON Free Zone-1 has been developed by EON Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a unit of Panchshil Realty.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, our approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit us at www.panchshil.com

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

EON Free Zone-1

