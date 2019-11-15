International Development News
Development News Edition

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:58 IST
Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones
Bajaj Finserv Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company. Vivo India has an exclusive tie-up with Bajaj Finserv. These offers are valid till November 30th, 2019. The offers are valid across Vivo V, S, and Y series of smartphones.

Customers can avail 5 per cent cashback and zero down payment facility on the purchase of the Vivo V17 Pro from any of Bajaj Finserv's partner store. Vivo V17 Pro is the latest phone in the Vivo India's V-series and comes with a dual pop-up selfie camera. That's not all; customers purchasing the latest Vivo V17 Pro on the Bajaj Finserv EMI network using the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard (Credit Card) stand a chance to save more. Customers can avail 15 per cent cashback of up to Rs 1500 on the purchase of Vivo V17 Pro. This offer is available to existing customers and new customers who opt in to purchase the co-branded SuperCard (post eligibility and acceptance) on across models like V17 Pro(8+128G), V15Pro (8+128G),Z1x(8+128G),V15(6+64G),S1(4+128G),S1(6+128G), S1(6+64G),Y17(4+128G),Y15(4+64G) and Y12 (3+64G).

In addition to this, SuperCard holders can save big by redeeming their accumulated reward points and use the 'Pay with Points' feature when purchasing Vivo smartphones at Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner stores. Bajaj Finserv has partnered with the smartphone brand to offer up to 100 per cent finance on all Vivo mobiles. Vivo completes 5 years in India and is offering loads of attractive offers as a part of their anniversary celebrations. Customers can shop for the latest Vivo smartphones on EMIs across any of Bajaj Finserv's 90,000+ partner stores.

This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Lombard sparkles to grab second-round lead at Nedbank Challenge

South African Zander Lombard overcame a poor start to surge into a two-shot lead after the second round of the European Tours Nedbank Golf Challenge, sinking six birdies and an eagle in a round of 65 at the Gary Player Country Club on Frida...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defence ties. He also said a lia...

Habitats Trust awards grants worth Rs 84 lakh for environment conservation

The Habitats Trust, co-founded by HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra, has announced grants totalling Rs 84 lakh to organisations working on environment conservation. The Habitats Trust awarded full financial grants worth Rs 60 lakh t...

Attack on Fulani village kills 20 in central Mali

At least 20 people were found dead after an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, where communal violence has surged in recent months, the government said on Friday. The attack on Wednesday follows a string of deadly clashes between h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019