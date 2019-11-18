International Development News
Ghosts of Bill Stir People in Dineout's Extension of FearNoBill Campaign

Representative Image

India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions company recently launched another film under their brand campaign - #FearNoBill. This film is built on the insight of the 'fear' of bills that consumers have when they go out to dine at restaurants.

The striking real-life film showcases multiple figures dressed as the ghost of a restaurant bill, haunting real consumers in and around restaurants interpreting and representing the fear of hefty restaurant bills! This is the second leg of Dineout's campaign #FearNoBill where the brand personified the fear of bills starring Jim Sarbh in their last film earlier this year in June. The insight is that the audience does not consider dining out as an economic proposition, especially within the millennial cohort, who have limited disposable income. Through this campaign, Dineout encourages consumers to be not afraid of hefty bills while dining out and create awareness around the brand's strong connection with the customers who are looking for great deals and offers on their restaurant bills.

Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout said, "#FearNoBill is a campaign built on sharp consumer insights from the dining out industry. Using storytelling and an element of shock and awe, we want to connect with our consumers as the custodians of savings for every time they go out to eat. Instead of burning a hole, we're here to fill their pockets with the best of offers and cashback via Dineout Pay. So next time you see a bill, fear no more!

Conceptualized by Animal, the film aims to create awareness on the brand's strong connection with the customers who are looking for great deals and offers on their restaurant bills. Founder and Creative Director at Animal - Kunel Gaur added, "Disruptive is easier said than done. Halloween is still new to us culturally, and we saw an opportunity there to bring our campaign alive in very literal ways. Already, FearNoBill had resonated thanks to its core insight, and we doubled down in a fun, unexpected way. The timing and the concept went hand in hand for the film, and we're truly stoked that we got as many genuine scares and reactions as it did."

Dineout enables foodies to go on a gastronomic journey through its various features like restaurant discovery, table reservations, offers and cashback earnings using the payment feature of the app - Dineout Pay. With the FearNoBill campaign, Dineout positions itself in a unique, out of the box way with the representation of a slice of life experiences.

