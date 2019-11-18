RPT-Egypt at risk of U.S. sanctions over the purchase of Russian fighter jets -U.S. official
Egypt's purchase of Russian fighter jets puts it at risk of U.S. sanctions and endangers future acquisitions of U.S. equipment, a U.S. state department official said on Monday.
Egypt is aware of those risks, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper said at the Dubai Airshow.
