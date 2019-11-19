International Development News
Development News Edition

China stocks rise on easing hopes; HK up amid strong demand for Alibaba

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:22 IST
China stocks rise on easing hopes; HK up amid strong demand for Alibaba
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China stocks rose on Tuesday as the central bank's cut in lending rate bolstered hopes that Beijing will unveil more stimulus measures to counter a further economic slowdown. ** Hong Kong stocks also rose, encouraged by news that Alibaba's $13.4 billion listing drew strong investor demand.

The CSI300 index rose 0.6%, to 3,932.39 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%, to 2,922.61 points. The Hang Seng index added 0.9%, to 26,921.44 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8%, to 10,636.41. China's central bank unexpectedly trimmed a closely watched lending rate on Monday, the first such cut in more than four years and a signal to markets that policymakers are ready to act to prop up slowing growth. The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was cut to 2.50% from 2.55%.

Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura International said he expects a couple of small, five-basis-point cuts in money market funding rates before mid-2020. "It's now very evident that Beijing has been stepping up efforts to stabilize growth as top leaders are increasingly concerned about the downward pressure on growth," Lu wrote." I believe Beijing is to plan a bigger fiscal deficit and a bigger amount of special bonds in 2020. Beijing might especially wish to boost infrastructure investment growth."

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting clearer news on the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations. Overnight, CNBC had reported the mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing an agreement. On the other hand, a new extension allowing U.S. companies to keep doing business with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei suggested something of an olive branch. In Hong Kong, investors feel encouraged that Alibaba's mega listing is not affected much by the deepening political crisis in the Asian financial hub. Alibaba will stop taking orders from prospective institutional investors for its $13.4 billion secondary listings in Hong Kong earlier than expected after attracting strong demand, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.14%, the consumer staples sector up 0.63%, the real estate index up 1.25% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.39%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.77% at 10,637.7, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.85% at 26,907.19. The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.28% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.21%.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.09% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.40%. The yuan was quoted at 7.0267 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 7.0255. The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu Zongyi Co Ltd, up 10.08%, followed by Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co Ltd, gaining 10.07% and Panda Financial Holding Corp Ltd, up by 10.05%.

The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Zhejiang Shengda Bio-Pharm Co Ltd, down 7.44%, followed by Ribo Fashion Group Co Ltd, losing 4.52% and UE Furniture Co Ltd, down by 4.16%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal

Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether U.S.-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the worlds two largest economies. There are some ling...

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the House...

Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 3 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two warkaris followers of Lord Vithoba were killed and three sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their dindi group near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several...

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019