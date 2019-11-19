Australia Hits a Sixer Announces Virtual Travel Fair with Seven Leading Airlines and Over 40 Tourism Offers

Tourism Australia today announced the launch of its 'Virtual Travel Fair', a bi-yearly travel sale that gives Indian travelers an opportunity to grab attractive deals on holidays to Australia. What started off as an airline sale, in its sixth and current version has grown into taking leading tourism attractions and experiences across Australia into its fold, ensuring that in addition to unbeatable airfares, travelers receive competitive prices on holiday packages. The announcement comes off the back of Tourism Australia's latest campaign 'Experience the game and beyond', targeting passionate Indian cricket fans and giving them an opportunity to be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup along with an unparalleled holiday experience in Australia.

As part of the sale, Tourism Australia has partnered with seven major airlines including Air India, Cathay Pacific, China Southern Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, and Thai Airways to offer fares starting from just Rs. 40,000*. The sale is valid from 14 November to 13 December 2019 with a travel validity of up to December 2020. Additionally, tourism products ranging from hotels and car rental agencies to adventure and leisure experiences have come on board to extend unmatched discounts, which can be accessed through Tourism Australia's Aussie Specialist Agents, Key Distribution Partners and leading online travel agents like MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo, Yatra and Cleartrip.

Promoted across various digital platforms; this one-of-its-kind, industry-first initiative is a win-win for all, with Australia recording a tremendous growth in visitation, partner airlines and tourism products registering increased bookings and more importantly, travelers getting access to great deals. The previous versions have recorded over 87,000 bookings for partner airlines.

Commenting on the sale, Mr. Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia said, "We are always exploring avenues to keep offering value for money holiday experiences to our Indian travelers. We are proud to collaborate with seven leading airlines, our key distribution partners and the Australian tourism industry to provide this opportunity to Indian travelers. The response to the previous versions of the sale event has been phenomenal, and we are confident of repeating this success given that 2020 is a power-packed year of cricket in Australia."

In December 2017, Australia achieved its Tourism 2020 strategic goal of over 300,000 arrivals from India, three years ahead of target. India is currently the 8th largest inbound market for Australia, with total arrivals for the year ended (YE) September 2019 at 386,400, an increase of 12 percent relative to the same period of the previous year. For the year ended June 2019, Indian visitors spent A$ 1.8 billion (approx. Rs. 8,800 crores) on their Australian trips, an increase of 17 percent over the previous year. India is the 6th largest source market in terms of expenditure for Australia, and currently is the fastest-growing inbound market with five consecutive years of double-digit growth.

Deals offered by airline partners

Booking period: Up to 13 December 2019

Travel validity: Up to December 2020*

For more information, please visit www.australia.com/en-in/campaigns/airdeals.html.

Airline

Return fares, per person, on economy class, starting from

Air India

INR 50,950*

Cathay Pacific Airways

INR 43,320*

China Southern Airlines

INR 25,400* (excludes taxes)

Malaysia Airlines

INR 41,050*

Singapore Airlines

INR 40,000*

SriLankan Airlines

INR 45,800*

Thai Airways

INR 40,750*

*Terms & Conditions/Disclaimer: Tourism Australia is not a travel agent, and is not responsible for providing, controlling, or facilitating bookings of the offers stated on this promotion, as the same is provided by individual airline operators, and travel agents, both online & offline, and are subject to the terms and conditions imposed by those parties. These fares are indicative only and may vary from actual fares on respective airline websites. Fares quoted are per person on return economy class unless otherwise specified. Please visit the airline operator's website for full terms and conditions and to avail of the offers. The above fares will not be valid during peak travel & black-out periods including Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, etc. Sale, black-out periods and travel validity differ for all airlines.

About Tourism Australia

Tourism Australia is the Australian Government agency responsible for promoting Australia internationally as a world-class destination for business and leisure travel. Tourism Australia's purpose is to increase the economic benefits of tourism to Australia, supporting the industry's Tourism 2020 strategy, which aims to grow the overnight annual expenditure generated by tourism to more than A$ 115 billion annually by 2020.

The organization is active in around 15 key markets, where it aims to grow demand for the destination's tourism experiences by promoting the unique attributes which will entice people to visit. Tourism Australia's activities include social and digital media, traditional advertising, public relations, and media programs, trade shows and programs for the tourism industry, consumer promotions, online communications, and consumer research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)