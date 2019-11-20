International Development News
Wunderman Thompson Partners with Tealium

"nofollow" >Tealium, the trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, today announces a partnership with "nofollow" >Wunderman Thompson, a WPP company, to integrate Tealium's AudienceStream CDP as the Profile Streaming Engine for its Customer Cloud. 

Wunderman Thompson's Customer Cloud brings brands and people together for relevant and timely conversations, acting as the hub and clearinghouse for customer data. This platform integrates a brand's Adtech, Martech, and other Data ecosystems to create, manage, enhance, enrich, update, syndicate and activate a comprehensive profile of their customers. This innovation powers relevant and personalized experiences whenever and wherever those experiences occur, driving deeper engagement, action and higher conversions. "nofollow" >Tealium AudienceStream CDP serves as the neutral layer of the profiles within the technology stack, syndicating and updating an enriched single view of the customer across all touchpoints, allowing experiences to be informed with the latest and best information.

"We're excited to partner with Tealium because the technology allows us to update and syndicate consumer profiles in real-time across the Adtech ecosystems, empowering our clients to deploy powerful experiences for their customers," said Jacques van Niekerk, CEO of Wunderman Thompson Data. "With Tealium, our Customer Cloud is able to connect to the browser, ingest signals, identify the customer, update their profile, and act on this information with just the right content for the micro-moment, all within milliseconds."

"Wunderman Thompson is on the cutting edge of data-driven engagement, so we are proud to serve as the customer data orchestration layer enabling relevant, personalized experiences for their clients," said Mike Anderson, Founder and CTO of Tealium. "We look forward to seeing the impact our integration makes with Wunderman Thompson's Customer Cloud and how that ultimately helps Wunderman Thompson clients deliver incredible customer experiences."

In addition to Tealium's AudienceStream CDP, Tealium offers a complete portfolio of solutions within Tealium's Universal Data Hub which includes Tealium iQ Tag Management, EventStream (API Hub) and DataAccess. Tealium also offers a Consent Management solution for addressing GDPR and CCPA requirements and pre-built connectors to hundreds of digital data sources.

To learn more about Tealium's solutions, visit "nofollow" >www.tealium.com.

About Tealium
Tealium revolutionizes today's digital businesses with a universal approach to customer data orchestration – spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,200 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management solutions that enable organizations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalized digital experiences across every team, technology, and customer touchpoint.

For more information, visit "nofollow" >www.tealium.com.

About Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson is a creative, data and technology agency built to inspire growth for its clients and people. Our experts deliver end-to-end solutions at a global scale with an entrepreneurial spirit that infuses creativity with emerging technology to deliver revolutionary work. Headquartered in New York, we are a worldwide agency bringing together over 20,000 people in 90 markets across the globe. 

Media Contacts

Tealium

Katie Pratt

Walker Sands Communications

katie.pratt@walkersands.com

+1 (312) 964-9108

Wunderman Thompson Data

Nina Piccinini

Wunderman Thompson Data

nina.piccinini@wundermanthompson.com

+ 1 (303) 883-6397

