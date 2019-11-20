International Development News
UST Global makes strategic investment in Cogniphi Technologies

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a significant investment in an AI and Cognitive Technology start-up - Cogniphi Technologies. The strategic investment in the company will accelerate the development and advanced research of Indian- headquartered Cogniphi's Artificial Intelligence and Vision (AIVI) platform and together both the companies will formalize a joint go-to-market strategy, a press release said.

The latest investment round will enable Cogniphi Technologies to additionally capitalize on its position as a pioneer in AI Vision platform technology in India and internationally. Cogniphi's AI solutions vaunt an array of applications in areas - where technology and business impact everyday life and are used by manufacturing, retail, surveillance, public sector, healthcare, and logistics companies.

The newly launched - Artificial Intelligence and Vision platform focuses on pattern, anomaly and insight detection from diverse data streams such as CCTV cameras, heat cams, telemetric sensors, microphones, and legacy data sources. Commenting on the investment, UST Global Chief Operating Officer Alexander Varghese said investing in Cogniphi Technologies reflects the company's continued commitment to offer the best of technologies to clients.

"At Cogniphi, we have seen some of the finest and brightest minds in product, design, and engineering, who share our passion for delivering real value and solve complex business problems to our clients while bettering the world through artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things," he said. Cogniphi Technologies Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Rohith Raveendranath said beyond the investment, UST's global customer reach, technology depth and marketing strength would give the much-needed scaffolding for any start-up.

