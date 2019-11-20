International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves Patent Prosecution Highway programme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:27 IST
Cabinet approves Patent Prosecution Highway programme

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal for adoption of Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) programme by the Indian Patent Office (IPO) with patent offices of various other countries or regions. The said programme will initially commence between Japan Patent Office (JPO) and Indian Patent Office, under the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), on pilot basis for a period of three years only, an official statement said.

Under this pilot programme, the Indian Patent Office may receive patent applications in certain specified technical fields only, namely, electrical, electronics, computer science, information technology, automobiles and metallurgy while JPO may receive applications in all fields of technology, it said. PPH programme would lead to benefits for the Indian IP office, including reduction in time to dispose patent applications and reduction in pendency of patent applications.

It will lead to improvement in quality of search and examination of patent applications. It will also provide an opportunity for Indian inventors including MSMEs and startups to get accelerated examination of their patent applications in Japan.

Besides, the Cabinet has cleared the extension/renewal of Pharmaceuticals Purchase Policy (PPP) for pharmaceutical Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) till their closure/strategic disinvestment. Extension/renewal of the policy would help the pharma CPSUs in optimum utilisation of their existing facilities, enable them to generate revenues to pay salaries to their employees, help them in keeping the costly, sophisticated machinery in running condition resulting in higher return at the time of disposal in case of CPSUs under closure and better valuation in case of CPSUs under disinvestment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state a...

Man killed by relatives suspecting black magic by his mother

A man was killed allegedly by his relatives who suspected he was responsible for the suicide of a person and also that his mother was practising black magic, police said on Wednesday. A mother-daughter duo has been arrested for the murder w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019