ARGB Fashion PC Cases - A New Trend by FINGERS to Provide Stylish Shields for Your PC

RGB-Bruno C5 & RGB-Flow C2 are its first offerings with eye-catching ARGB LED Strips and bundled SMPS

FINGERS, India’s most innovative & fast growing digital accessories brand, now launches ‘RGB-Bruno C5’ & ‘RGB- Flow C2’, its first two ARGB Fashion PC Cases, that distinctly feature ARGB LED Strips on a high-quality, sturdy and non-corrosive chassis structure that are designed to be both functional and fun.

While both the RGB-Bruno C5 & RGB-Flow C2 sport the unmistakable ARGB-LED Strip on the front panel; they are designed to appease different user bases.

The FINGERS RGB-Bruno C5 is a full ATX size PC case and comes in a stylish matte black finish with an edge to edge ARGB LED strip. It has 14 selectable lighting options that transforms its entire 420 mm height front panel into a trendy shield that suits every mood. In addition to its built-in high performance SMPS, the Bruno C5 has 7 PCI Slots and 3 USB Ports that makes multi-tasking a breeze without any heating concerns thanks to the 8 cm fan bundled into the rear panel. Bruno provides longevity by virtue of its non-corrosive and durable chassis. Not only is it easy and quick to assemble, FINGERS has ensured that all ports and controls are conveniently placed on the edge of its top panel for class-leading ergonomics. The RGB Bruno-C5 is sure to set a new trend in PC Cases with its complete all-round focus on fashion, design and functionality.

The RGB-Flow C2 is a micro ATX size PC Case that embraces the emerging demand and latest international trend of digital miniaturisation with its compact dimensions still packing in all that you need for heavy duty work requirements. Just like the Bruno C5, the Flow C2 comes with a scintillating ARGB LED Strip that adorns its 355 mm height front panel that is fully programmable to offer 14 selectable lighting options that will ensure your desk-space will never look drab again. Despite its sleek and compact size, the Flow C2 does not compromise on functionality and has a high-performance SMPS with efficient ventilation incorporated into its chassis structure that provides sustained heavy-duty operation. Flow C2 makes perfect sense as a fun, fashionable and fascinating PC case that adds style and saves space while giving your workspace a glamorous makeover!

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sandeep S Parasrampuria (Founder and CEO of FINGERS) stated, “FINGERS as a brand has a focus of setting trends in the segment it operates in. With that aim, FINGERS has introduced the RGB-Bruno C5 and RGB-Flow C2. Both these products will re-define what a Fashion PC Case can offer and sport a brilliant ARGB-LED Light strip on its front panels with 14 selectable lighting options to suit every mood!”

Considering all outlined factors, the FINGERS ARGB range of Fashion PC Cases comprising of the Bruno C5 & Flow C2 comes across as an excellent option for those seeking to give their workspace a definitive and stylish makeover with a PC Case that is also equipped with features designed to extract the best performance from the PC peripherals.

About FINGERS

FINGERS is India’s most innovative digital accessories brand with a range of 50+ avant-garde products with 6 being first in India and 3 of them being world’s first. With a product portfolio entailing a range of high-octane and stylish consumer electronics, it aims to acquaint masses with superior quality technology. It interestingly derives its name from the fact that fingers today are the main physical touchpoint between technology and the human mind. People consume digital technology with their fingers by clicking, touching, feeling, carrying and playing with their gadgets. People communicate with fingers and thus brand FINGERS is here to create a ‘A New Language of Technology’.

Founded by IT veterans, it is a subsidiary of Dynamic Conglomerate which is committed to providing a host of innovative IT, lifestyle and telecom accessories. Every FINGERS product is crafted with love and highest attention to detail by a Dynamic Team that believes in being MAD - Making A Difference. The team boasts of a trove of over 450 years of combined experience in Digital Accessories and Peripherals with a track record of creating transformational digital experiences.

Browse through the dynamic product portfolio across 14+ categories on www.fingers.co.in.

