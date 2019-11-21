International Development News
Development News Edition

Vodacom releases Future-Proofing Mobile Financial Services report

The report, the first of Vodacom’s Public Policy Series, demonstrates how mobile money is driving economic growth and empowering lives through financial inclusion.  

Vodacom releases Future-Proofing Mobile Financial Services report
Research illustrates that mobile money has significantly contributed to social empowerment, economic growth and poverty reduction. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Key representatives from over 8 countries in Africa gathered at a workshop organized by Vodacom (Vodacom.co.tz) to look into trends and developments shaping the mobile money industry in Africa. Leading telecom company Vodacom also released its Future-Proofing Mobile Financial Services report at the workshop. The report, the first of Vodacom's Public Policy Series, demonstrates how mobile money is driving economic growth and empowering lives through financial inclusion.

Managing Executive, Legal and regulatory from Vodacom Group, Judith Obholzer, said that Sub- Saharan Africa including Tanzania has witnessed rapid growth in mobile money operations and innovations enabling broad-based participation and access to financial services. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to the 10 economies worldwide where more adults now have mobile money accounts than at a financial institution. A game-changer in this region, Mobile Money continues to drive economic growth and social benefit by providing access to financial services to the millions of people who have a mobile phone but do not have or have only limited access to a bank account.

"Our aim is to provide a platform for leading experts to express their views on trends and developments shaping the industry. The industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace with policymakers and regulators playing a central role in facilitating and enabling an environment for financial inclusion," said Ms. Obholzer.

A representative of the Bank of Tanzania who is Assistant Manager–Oversight and Policy at the National Payment systems Department, Mr. Albert Cesari underscored the important impact Mobile Financial Services have made on the economy and the important role of the workshop in ensuring sustainablity of the mobile financial service industry.

"The government is committed to ensuring that mobile financial providers continue to be effective players in the future and that they are able to provide the innovations and investments necessary in the technical and business dynamics in the financial payment market," Cesari explained.

M-Pesa has been Africa's most successful mobile money service. Research illustrates that mobile money has significantly contributed to social empowerment, economic growth and poverty reduction. It provides people with a safe, secure and affordable way to send and receive money, top-up airtime, make bill payments, receive salaries and gets a short-term loan.

Speaking during the launch of the new research on mobile money, Hisham Hendi, Managing Director, Vodacom Tanzania said: "Mobile money – supported by extensive mobile reach – has proven to be a platform for economic opportunity, transforming the financial services landscape, in particular on the African continent." Mr. Hendi added "I am glad that this report brings together contributions by leading experts that speak to these three broader themes. They are diverse in their views and ambitions, critical and inspiring."

The event brought together representatives from mobile network operators and a cross-section of sectors including Telecommunication, financial service providers, banking, CSO and regulators who addressed various topics including: Future-proofing Mobile Financial Services, Enabling Interoperability Frameworks – Payment Systems, Regional Integration and Cross-Border Opportunities, How to solve the legal identity problem, Best Practice Sharing and The Cloud Opportunity – Getting the Conditions Right.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Student posing as ortho surgeon held for extortion

A20-year-old man who allegedly extorted Rs 2.8 lakh from a woman after posing as an orthopedic surgeon on a matrimonial site, was arrested here on Thursday, police said. The woman had to quit her job inMalaysia due to harassment and threat...

Treat Puducherry as 'transgender' iffirm stand can't be

Accusing the Centre of adopting different stances while sanctioning grants to Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said it could as well treat the union territory as a transgender. The present whimsical approachin treating...

Little cheer for Beaujolais Nouveau as U.S. tariffs guzzle profits

Beaujolais Nouveau wine lovers made merry as this years first bottles were uncorked, but producers faced the sobering truth of a dip in margins due to new tariffs imposed by the United States, their second biggest export market.Barrels of t...

Haren Pandya murder case: SC rejects review pleas of 9 convicts

The Supreme Court has dismissed the pleas filed by nine convicts, who were awarded life term for murdering former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003, seeking review of its verdict holding them guilty. The review petitions did not me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019