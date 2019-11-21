International Development News
Development News Edition

Signing of MoU with Finland to be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals

The two countries now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism.

Signing of MoU with Finland to be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals
The signing of  Memorandum of Understanding is expected to establish the basis for a cooperative relationship to encourage and promote successful bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, sharing data, knowledge, expertise etc. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government of Finland was signed on 21.11.2019 for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism. The MOU was signed by Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Minister for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government of Finland Mr. Timo Harakka. A high-level delegation consisting of Mr. Arto Haapea, Minister Counsellor/DHM, and Ms. RitvaKoukku-ronde, Ambassador-Designate accompanied the Finnish minister Mr. Timo Harakka. Secretary, Tourism Shri Yogendra Tripathi was also present on the occasion.

India and Finland have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The two countries now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism.

Finland is one of the important inbound source markets for India. In 2018, 21239 Finnish tourists visited India. The signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Finland will be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals from this source market.

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding is expected to establish the basis for a cooperative relationship to encourage and promote successful bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, sharing data, knowledge, expertise etc. related to tourism and sharing experiences in making policies, regulation and standards in planning, implementation and development of tourism policy, encouraging development of partnerships in the context of multilateral development programs and projects of international Financial Institutions, in which both participants have common interests.

Earlier yesterday, Ms MARIYNA NIKOLOVA - Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy of the Republic of Bulgaria accompanied by a high level delegation met Minister for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Ministry of Tourism, Government of the Republic of India on 20.11.2019 and discussed the ways and means to promote and develop tourism between India and Bulgaria.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM unhappy that ministers not present during Question Hour in Parliament

Prime Minster Narendra Modi is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the absence of some Cabinet ministers during Question Hour, sources in the government said on Thursday. The prime minister flagged the absence of some ministers during...

UPDATE 1-Boeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits -lawyer

Boeing Co has settled more than half of some 118 cases related to the fatal crash of a Lion Air flight on a 737 MAX aircraft in October 2018, attorney Dan Webb said at a court hearing on Thursday. Webb, a former U.S. attorney and veteran li...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

India leading global efforts in addressing public health challenges: Choubey

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Thursday said that India is&#160;leading global efforts in addressing challenges of the public health sector. He also stated that India is the leader of the global pharmaceutical industry and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019