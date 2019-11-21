Signing of MoU with Finland to be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government of Finland was signed on 21.11.2019 for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism. The MOU was signed by Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Minister for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Government of Finland Mr. Timo Harakka. A high-level delegation consisting of Mr. Arto Haapea, Minister Counsellor/DHM, and Ms. RitvaKoukku-ronde, Ambassador-Designate accompanied the Finnish minister Mr. Timo Harakka. Secretary, Tourism Shri Yogendra Tripathi was also present on the occasion.

India and Finland have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The two countries now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strengthening cooperation in the field of Tourism.

Finland is one of the important inbound source markets for India. In 2018, 21239 Finnish tourists visited India. The signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Finland will be instrumental in increasing tourist arrivals from this source market.

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding is expected to establish the basis for a cooperative relationship to encourage and promote successful bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, sharing data, knowledge, expertise etc. related to tourism and sharing experiences in making policies, regulation and standards in planning, implementation and development of tourism policy, encouraging development of partnerships in the context of multilateral development programs and projects of international Financial Institutions, in which both participants have common interests.

Earlier yesterday, Ms MARIYNA NIKOLOVA - Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy of the Republic of Bulgaria accompanied by a high level delegation met Minister for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Ministry of Tourism, Government of the Republic of India on 20.11.2019 and discussed the ways and means to promote and develop tourism between India and Bulgaria.

(With Inputs from PIB)