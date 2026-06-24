Shimla's Refreshing Climate Draws Delhi Tourists Seeking Respite

The picturesque hill station of Shimla is experiencing a surge in tourist visits, particularly from Delhi, thanks to its refreshing climate and intermittent rainfall. The cooler temperatures and improved air quality offer a welcome break from the scorching heat and pollution dominating the plains.

On Wednesday, Shimla recorded significant rainfall, enhancing its appeal among visitors longing for a change from Delhi's harsh weather conditions. Alina, a tourist interviewed by ANI, lauded Shimla's environment, highlighting the stark contrast with the stifling and polluted air back home.

Deepak Mehra, a lawyer enjoying family holidays in Shimla, marveled at the striking difference between the two places. The atmospheric freshness and soothing climate have made the hill station a preferred destination, with local tourism stakeholders optimistic about upcoming tourist influx due to these favorable conditions.