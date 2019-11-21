International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:05 IST
UPDATE 2-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp
Image Credit: Pixabay

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of weeks. "As part of our renewed focus on the core WeWork business, and as we have previously shared with employees, the company is making necessary layoffs to create a more efficient organization," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This workforce reduction affects approximately 2,400 employees globally, who will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition," the New York-based company added. The job cuts are the latest sign of how far WeWork's prospects have deteriorated from being worth $47 billion in January and planning in September an initial public offering (IPO), to a company that was facing a cash crunch and fighting for survival.

It shelved its plans for the IPO on Sept. 30 because investors were wary of its growing losses, its business model and its corporate governance. WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann resigned as CEO the previous week. The departments affected by the layoffs include its architecture department, which has helped curate WeWork's distinctive shared office spaces known for their modern design, according to one person familiar with the matter.

The layoffs began weeks ago in regions around the world and continued this week in the United States, WeWork said. At least one employee was notified they were laid off by a manager who told them to expect an email on Thursday afternoon. The second floor of WeWork's headquarters in New York has been cordoned off for human resources procedures, the ex-employee said.

The company itself had 12,500 employees on June 30, and there are others who work for affiliates. The long-anticipated layoffs are the biggest move yet by Japanese technology investment company SoftBank Group Corp, which is providing a $9.5 billion lifeline and will soon own about 80 percent of its shares, to make sure WeWork refocuses on its core business and on trying to make money.

Under Neumann, WeWork had become bloated, was diversifying into all kinds of areas - including setting up a school and running apartment buildings - and was expanding at a breakneck speed without any clear route to profitability.

MOUNTING LOSSES

WeWork is still facing a litany of issues, the latest being an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The company's losses are continuing to mount and it is burning through cash quickly as it has committed to a big expansion in the number of sites and has already signed expensive long-term leases to move into many buildings.

As part of the restructuring, it is closing or selling peripheral businesses that it set up, including its private elementary school after the current school year. A WeWork employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that some employees at its residential living business, WeLive, had been told Thursday would be their last day.

Some WeWork employees have banded together into the WeWorkers Coalition, which is calling for severance pay and compensation for lost equity for laid off employees. That has grown to 275 members since being formed only a couple of weeks ago, one of the WeWork employees involved told Reuters on Wednesday. This employee described the long wait for the layoffs announcement, which has been widely discussed in the media for weeks, to be "draining" for staff morale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Grandal, White Sox agree to four-year, $73M contract

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, 73 million contract with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal will receive 18.25 million per season through 2023 on a contract that sets a franchise record for total mone...

UPDATE 2-Justice Department watchdog to release report on Russia probe Dec 9

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said he expects to be able to release on Dec. 9 a long-awaited report on the origins of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In a letter sent...

Former Twitter worker accused of spying for Saudi Arabia can be released on bond

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia may be freed pending trial, a U.S. District Court judge ruled on Thursday.Ahmad Abouammo and two other men were indicted earlier this month on spying charges in a case that pu...

Hostel fee hike: JNU says misinformation campaign being run

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said it has a deficit of more than Rs 45 crore and there is a misinformation campaign being run in the name of hostel fee hike. The JNU, in a statement, said the deficit is large because of the hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019