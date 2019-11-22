International Development News
RBI appoints 3-member advisory panel for DHFL

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:53 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:43 IST
The objective of regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise the administrator of DHFL, ahead of formally moving for resolution of the troubled mortgage lender under the insolvency law. IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.

On Monday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded DHFL's board and placed the company under an administrator in the wake of governance issues and severe liquidity crisis which had led to a string of defaults. Indian Overseas Bank's former managing director R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator.

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

We will take less time to improve air quality: Javadekar

It took Beijing fifteen years toreduce air pollution but we will take less time to improve airquality in the national capital, Environment Minister PrakashJavadekar said in Lok Sabha on FridayResponding to a discussion on air pollution and ...

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Office...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Exploring possibility of setting up offshore university campuses in India: Aus education minister

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its universities in India, according to Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.In an interview to PTI, Tehan said the issue was discussed in his meet...
