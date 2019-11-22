International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt relief for telcos, tariff hikes may not offset impact of SC ruling: Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:58 IST
Govt relief for telcos, tariff hikes may not offset impact of SC ruling: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Friday said the two-year moratorium on payment of spectrum dues for telecom companies and hike in tariffs are unlikely to be sufficient to offset the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on past statutory dues on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. The Supreme Court on October 24 ruled against the telcos in a 14-year-old dispute on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which forms the basis for payment of statutory dues. The court ruled that non-telecom revenues should be included in AGR for payment of licence fee and spectrum usage charge.

"The decision by all three private Indian telecommunication companies to raise tariffs from December 2019 and a two-year moratorium on payment of spectrum dues (announced by the government this week) are positive for the industry," Fitch said. "However, these are unlikely to be sufficient to offset the impact of a recent Supreme Court judgement for incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd."

Reliance Jio (Jio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is not affected by the ruling and is likely to continue to gain revenue market share, which will support RIL's deleveraging plans, Fitch said. Fitch said it has a negative outlook on the sector for 2020, primarily due to heightened financial risk associated with the large unpaid AGR-related dues.

On November 20, the government announced plans to suspend payment of deferred spectrum dues for two years, which will ease cash flow pressure on all three telcos. Vodafone Idea and Bharti will benefit the most as their negative free cash flow will reduce by USD 1.7 billion and USD 850 million a year, respectively, for the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21) and FY22. The incumbents are likely to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and have also approached the government to seek other forms of relief including waiver or grant of deferred payment terms for the AGR dues and a reduction of licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

"Despite the tariff hike, Fitch still believes it will take negative rating action on Bharti if it pays the AGR dues within three months and funds the payments entirely by debt," it said. "We will resolve the Rating Watch Negative on Bharti's ratings once we have greater clarity on the timing and financial impact of the regulatory dues and any remedial measures." PTI ANZ ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Office...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Exploring possibility of setting up offshore university campuses in India: Aus education minister

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its universities in India, according to Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.In an interview to PTI, Tehan said the issue was discussed in his meet...

ISI targeting defence personnel on social media, Army asks officers to change WhatsApp settings

ISI is continuing to target defence personnel on social media for gathering information as a new case has come to light where a Pakistani intelligence operative automatically added an Indian Army officer to a Whatsapp group after which the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019