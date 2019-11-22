International Development News
Bitcoin plummets to a 6-month low on China crackdown

Bitcoin slumped to a six-month low on Friday after China's central bank launched a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrency, warning of the risks from issuing and trading digital coins. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, fell 9% to $6,929, its lowest since May, and was last down 6% at $7,134.

The People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters had said it would tackle a resurgence of illegal activities around virtual currencies, cautioning investors not to confuse crypto with blockchain technology.

