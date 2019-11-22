International Development News
UPDATE 2-Britain's TSB hit again by IT failure, delaying customer wages

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's TSB Bank was hit by a new IT failure on Friday after systems problems overnight meant thousands of customers woke up to find wages and vital payments had not reached their accounts.

Thousands of customers took to social media to complain. Some said they were unable to pay rent and bills prior to the problem being fixed at around 1140 GMT. "What an absolute joke @TSB is, I wake up expecting my wages to be in my bank and there's nothing there," one customer said on Twitter.

Others said they could move to other lenders. "What a shambolic company, need to switch banks I think," one said. TSB, owned by Spain's Sabadell, apologized for the problems and said no customers would be left out of pocket.

"Overnight some payments were delayed in and out of TSB accounts. This has now been resolved and the payments to and from customers have all been completed," the bank said in a statement. The IT failure came just days after TSB was heavily criticized in a law firm report this week for its handling last year of a major IT crash which locked nearly two million customers out of their accounts.

The problems left some customers unable to access their money for weeks and led to a surge in fraud attacks, forcing out then Chief Executive Paul Pester. The new CEO Debbie Crosbie is set to announce a new strategy for the bank on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

