Punjab to boost crop diversification by developing model farms

The Punjab government will develop model farms with the help of World Bank to boost crop diversity in the state, Commerce and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said here. He also said the model farm activity will provide an alternate to traditional crops. The move is aimed at sustainable growth and cash crop economy.

Initially, these farms will be developed in selected areas of the state and later to other areas, he said. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is committed to transform Punjab to a model state in every aspect, Arora added.

"To monitor the ongoing flagship and welfare schemes besides development programmes across the state, the chief minister has also deputed senior and experienced bureaucrats to review these programmes in each district on a monthly basis," he further said. Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani briefed the minister about the status of various schemes and programmes run by local administration.

