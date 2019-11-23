International Development News
Development News Edition

CtrlS Supports Indian Armed Forces for Hyderabad 10K Run

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:50 IST
CtrlS Supports Indian Armed Forces for Hyderabad 10K Run

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. – Asia's Largest Tier-4 Datacenter and Managed Services provider has announced support for Indian Armed Forces participating in the Freedom Hyderabad 10K run that will take place on November 24, 2019.

The company is sponsoring five hundred Soldiers and Officers from Indian Armed Forces to help them participate in the Hyderabad 10K run based on the theme 'It's My City My Run - #Runtobefree' under various run categories. According to the organizer, the race will start at People's Plaza and cover the distance all around Hussainsagar Lake, and conclude at People's Plaza. An estimated 15,000 citizens are likely to participate in the race.

"Indian Armed forces play a very important role in safeguarding our country. They deserve to be encouraged," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. He further added, "We take immense pride in the forces, and we are proud of the fact that B.Srinu – the armed forces solider was the winner of the last year Hyderabad10K marathon. This year too, we are delighted be support our Indian Soldiers participate at the Hyderabad 10K run and we wish them the very best".

Sandeep Madan, an ace ultra-marathon runner from Indian Army expressed his gratitude and thanks to CtrlS for supporting the Soldiers as well as Officers from the Armed Forces.

B.S.Rao, Vice President Marketing, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, "It is interesting to note that, while Indian Armed Forces play a key role in protecting the country, CtrlS plays a key role in protecting the mission-critical data of Indian businesses through its Tier-4 and military grade datacenters."

The Hyderabad 10K Run Foundation was established in the year 2003, under the leadership of many social elites of Hyderabad, with the following objectives: Bring the city together irrespective of the socio-economic status of the populace. Promote health, fitness and sports among the people & drive home the idea that "Every Step Counts". Growing year on year; Hyderabad 10K Run, the city's oldest Running event, has completed its 16th Edition in the year 2018 with a whopping 15,000 participants.

The Run is getting ready for a bigger, zeal filled 17th Edition on 24th Nov 2019 at People's Plaza, Necklace Road.

About CtrlS

CtrlS is Asia's Largest Tier 4 datacenter and managed services provider and trusted advisor to over 3,500 Indian and world's leading organizations including Fortune 100 and ET 100 companies supported by 200 innovations over the last eight years.

CtrlS operates two state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai. Noida and Bangalore, while the company soon plans to launch its 5 Million Square Feet Hyperscale facilities in three major cities.

The Company has over 1,800 employees and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

The company has been the frontrunners in innovation and ushering in a paradigm shift in technologies and infrastructure and has pioneered several initiatives including launching India's 1st and Asia's Largest Tier-4 Datacenters, DR as a Service (DRaaS) one of the First's in the Industry, Cloud4C World's First Tier 4 Cloud with a Built-in DR and Community Cloud for Banking and ERP.

CtrlS offering comprise of Co-location Services, Managed Services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), DR as a Service (DRaaS), Cloud (Private, Hybrid, Public), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM), Work Area Recovery (WAR) and SAP HANA Hosting, Security Operations Center (SOC) and Total Infrastructure Outsourcing (TIO).

To know more visit www.ctrls.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899507/CtrlS_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that its more suitable for two parties BJP-NCP to come together to form a government rather than three parties NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena to strive fo...

Ker NCP condmens Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP, a partner of the states ruling LDF, on Saturday condemned party leader Ajit Pawars decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the trap of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019