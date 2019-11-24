International Development News
Development News Edition

Procurement of growth-monitoring devices, smartphones for anganwadis 'not up to mark': NITI Aayog

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:00 IST
Procurement of growth-monitoring devices, smartphones for anganwadis 'not up to mark': NITI Aayog
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NITI Aayog has asked states to show more "alacrity" in procuring smartphones and growth-measuring devices for anganwadis under the National Nutrition Mission, saying the rate had not been "up to the mark". At present, 6.28-lakh smartphones have been procured and 6.37 lakh growth-monitoring devices are available at various anganwadis.

According to the transcript of the meeting of the National Council of Nutritional Challenges accessed by PTI, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said five states had still not procured smartphones and 14 states were yet procure even the essential monitoring devices. "Unless we do this, the anganwadis would not be able to provide us the data that we need, and not only that, they may even not be able to identify severe acute malnourished children," Kumar said in the meeting held last month.

The smartphones and tablets are being procured under the National Nutrition Mission or 'Poshan Abhiyan', a program launched with the aim to reduce the level of stunting, undernutrition, anemia and low birth weight in children. It aims to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4 percent (NFHS-4) to 25 percent by 2022. The smartphones and tablets have the 'Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application', that are used for drawing the nutrition profile of each village.

Kumar said the rate of procurement of smartphones and growth monitoring devices was "not up to mark" and states needed to work with much more "alacrity" in the matter. The meeting was also attended by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, WCD secretary Rabindra Panwar, officials of the Union Health Ministry, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition among others.

Kumar has sought a weekly report from the WCD Ministry over the procurement of smartphones and growth-monitoring devices by states. The NITI Aayog vice-chairman said there was a "huge need" for training and capacity building of anganwadi workers. "This is something we need to take seriously. We need to work in cooperation with the HRD Ministry and local governments in order to develop this capacity at local level," he said.

Kumar stressed that the quality of data could be built by supplementing technology with capacity building through incremental learning modules. Along with need to procure more monitoring devices. Kumar underlined the need to bring about behavioral change among mothers, teachers and anganwadi workers for tackling malnutrition at the grassroots level.

"NITI Aayog is now trying to put in place a behavioral policy change unit and would urge the WCD Ministry to work with us and other ministries to make sure that we can bring about the necessary behavior change among mothers, teachers, anganwadi workers so that the behavior becomes conducive in achieving the targets that we have," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in city with ecstasy drug

One person has been arrested with seven packets of ecstasy drug in central Kolkata, police said on Sunday. The Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police on Saturday night raided an apartment in Russell Street area and arrested one Aditya Sikkhwal wi...

Fortunate to get accepted by audience: Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is happy people recognise him as Commando and believes acceptance from the audience is the best thing an outsider like him can ask for. Vidyut established himself as the next generation action hero with 2013 act...

She can't vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

One of the most sought-after presidential endorsements in a key early-voting state is from a woman who cannot vote. As Democrats jockey for support in Nevada, a meeting with Astrid Silva, a 31-year-old immigrant rights activist who has beco...

Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state. The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019