International Development News
Development News Edition

Equities gain on positive global cues, metal and telecom stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices were on an upward swing during early hours on Monday amid global cues and reports of some progress in the US-China trade dispute.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:27 IST
Equities gain on positive global cues, metal and telecom stocks shine
Bharti Airtel traded 4 pc higher on Monday morning at Rs 437.65 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were on an upward swing during early hours on Monday amid global cues and reports of some progress in the US-China trade dispute. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 216 points at 40,576 while the Nifty 50 gained by 58 points to 11,972. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange except for Nifty media were in the green with Nifty metal up by 2.17 per cent and realty by 1.36 per cent.

Tata Steel gained by 2.7 per cent, JSW Steel by 2.5 per cent, Hindalco by 2.1 per cent and Vedanta by 1.6 per cent. Even telecom majors witnessed handsome gains with Bharti Airtel up by 4 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 2.8 per cent and Vodafone Idea by 1.5 per cent.

Realty major DLF Ltd added gains of 2.9 per cent at Rs 222.80 per share while Oberoi Realty edged higher by 0.8 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries traded 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 1,563.65 per share. However, those which lost were Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Yes Bank.

Meanwhile, Asian shares made guarded gains as investors hoped for some progress in the US-China trade dispute. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan bounced by 0.8 per cent while Japan's Nikkei firmed by 0.9 per cent while Shanghai blue chips rose by 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters burn American flags, Trump pictures outside US Embassy in Beirut

Several dozens of Lebanese citizens over the weekend were seen burning the national flags of the USA and Israel outside the US Embassy here in protest against what they called the US intervention in the countrys internal affairs. The latest...

Wagner five-for as New Zealand thrash England in first Test

A fiery five-wicket burst from Neil Wagner sealed comprehensive innings and 65 runs victory for New Zealand over England late on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday. It put New Zealand in an unbeatable position in t...

SC says it is not considering prayer of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong that they be invited to form govt in Maharashtra.

SC says it is not considering prayer of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong that they be invited to form govt in Maharashtra....

SC commences hearing to consider plea of 3 parties that they be invited to form govt with Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

SC commences hearing to consider plea of 3 parties that they be invited to form govt with Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019