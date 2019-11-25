Vistara introduces Mumbai-Colombo flight
Adding Sri Lanka as the fourth country on its network, Vistara airlines on Monday started flight operations from Mumbai to Colombo.
The Mumbai-Colombo flight will operate on all days of the week except Wednesdays.
The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai, UAE and Bangkok, Thailand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
