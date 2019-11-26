Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces the Winners of the First Edition of H-Social Creator

As Committed HMIF to Invest Rs 15 Lakh Seed Capital in the Innovative Winning Social Idea

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, today announced the winner of H-Social Creator’. The ‘H-Social Creator’ is a social innovation program instituted to felicitate young minds who can deliver simple yet big innovations in areas of road safety, environment and clean India.

Miss.Tamil Selvi and Mr. N Sivakumar from Akhilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai and Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai jointly won the 1st H-Social Creator Of The Year Award for their innovative ideas that may bring social change of headlight intensity control using sensor and idea of drum composting system respectively.

Ms. Tamil Selvi impressed the jury members with her innovative idea of reducing the intensity of headlight of a car (from opposite direction), which otherwise is blinding and causes accidents. Similarly, Mr. N Sivamumar’s idea of making compost from the waste produced in households, restaurants, malls etc. won applauds from the jury members.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. S.S.Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “We are glad to host the first edition of ‘H-Social Creator’ in India. India is a repository of young and innovativbe minds. With such young and brilliant social minds the future of India is very bright. India is at a juncture wherein social inclusion and economic progress goes hand-in-hand. Today’s youth are the ‘Future Torch Bearers’. We are committed to promote social innovation and hope ‘H-Social Creator Awards’ continues to spark youth to find innovative solutions that drive transformative change and serve communities.”

Mr. Kim further added: “I would like to congratulate the winner of the final and all the participants and finalist alike. On behalf of Hyundai Motor India Foundation, I take this opportunity to emphasise that we are committed to the spirit of think, create and resolve. I am sure that the ‘H-Social Creator’ program will be able to inculcate the same spirit amongst the youth of the country.”

HMIF created the ‘H-Social Creator’ as a platform to encourage the millennials to find solutions for problems affecting society. With over 1,400 registrations received from educational and technical institutions. In its first edition, the entries submitted by the students (age group 17 years and above) giving solutions on waste management, road safety, electric mobility and rising problem of pollution.

The shortlisting and screening was done on the basis of complexity and application of the ideas. Subject matter experts selected the ten finalists based on the criteria of innovation, sustainability, and more importantly the social impact. To refine and help the final ten participants, all of them were mentored by industry experts. To culminate and choose the best social idea out of ten big ideas, an independent panel of distinguished jury selected the final winner.

About H-Social Creator

H-Social Creator’, a social innovator CSR program for Indian youth. The ‘H-Social Creator Program’ was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015.

H-Social Creator is industry’s first youth contact program to build social innovators and future thinkers. The platform acknowledges India’s H-Social Creator - a Graduate or a Post

Graduate student who develops a novel idea based on any of these three categories namely road safety, environment and clean India.

The finalist and the categories were:

Institute

Name of candidate

Idea/sector/field

1.

Kurukshetra University, Haryana

1. Shubham Sharma

Road Safety

2.

Rashtriya Vidyapeeth College, Bengaluru

1. Abhishek Pattanshetti

2. Amey Dandgalkar

2 safe wheels - Anti Skid Mechanisms: Automobile

3.

Amity University, Noida

1. Shivam Kaushik

Automatic Accident Detection: Automobile

4.

Akhilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai

1. Tamil Selvi

Headlight intensity control using sensor: Automobile

5.

Sastra Deemed University, Chennai

1. Ashish Chinnari

2. Sarath Chandra Vajrala

Single Spin Mono Wheel

6.

Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai

1. N Sivakumar

Drum Composting System

7.

International Institute of Information Technology-IIIT, Pune

1. Aryan K

2. Ninad Shagadkar

Wet & Dry Waste Segregator: Environment

8.

Government Engineering College, Raipur

1. Himanshu Sahu

2. Satyam Sinha

Credible and sustainable way of electric vehicle and its infrastructure technology

9.

Universal Business School, Mumbai

1. Sarvesh Srivastava

Paper Saving app – D-Pariksha

10.

Universal Business School, Mumbai

1. Vinika Sharma

Alcohol Analyzer to save lives: Automobile

The final jury members were:

Name

Designation

1.

Mr. Rana Som

Former CMD, NMDC and Hindustan Copper Ltd.; Chairman, PSU CSR Committee

2.

Subir Gupta

Founder Partner, Sustainability Advisor; Former CEO, ERM India

3.

Deepak Kumar Swain

MD & Country Head, Kongsberg Digital India

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 12 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, VENUE, CRETA, TUCSON, KONA Electric, India’s First Fully Electric SUV and the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 502 dealers and more than 1,324 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

