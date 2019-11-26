International Development News
Development News Edition

RailTel does remarkable job by bringing Wi-Fi on 5400+ stations: Piyush Goyal

Speaking on the occasion through video conferencing, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal congratulated RailTel for its glorious journey.

RailTel does remarkable job by bringing Wi-Fi on 5400+ stations: Piyush Goyal
Praising the station Wi-Fi project of RailTel, Shri Goyal said that the 5400+ station Wi-Fi will help in making Railway station hubs of digital transformation. Image Credit: Twitter(@RailTel)

Indian Railways' PSU RailTel celebrated its 20th Foundation day on 25th November 2019 in New Delhi. Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal was the chief guest of the event. Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav and Member Signal & Telecom, Railway Board, Shri Pradeep Kumar, other Railway Board Members, and Senior officials from Railways, DoT, Railway PSUs, and senior officials of the Telecom sector were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion through video conferencing, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal congratulated RailTel for its glorious journey. Shri Goyal said that RailTel is truly a millennial PSU with a short history behind and a long future ahead. RailTel has done a remarkable job by bringing Wi-Fi to every nook and corner of the country through Wi-Fi service on 5400+ railway stations. Now that the RailTel is coming of age, it needs to aim for greater heights and become an Rs. 10000 cr. company in the coming years.

Praising the station Wi-Fi project of RailTel, Shri Goyal said that the 5400+ station Wi-Fi will help in making Railway station hubs of digital transformation. 1.5 cr people are using RailTel Wi-Fi in a month. Shri Goyal also shared some heartwarming stories of Station Wi-Fi helping people in achieving their dream. Shri Goyal shared a story of a porter in Kerala who used this Wi-Fi facility to study and clear Kerala Service Commission exam and Soni Sahu, a farmer, who is learning new techniques of farming using station Wi-Fi to increase productivity,

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi said that RailTel started as an Rs. 15 crore company and now it is an Rs. 1000+ crore company. Shri Angadi congratulated RailTel for connecting 5400+ stations to Wi-Fi in such a short time. Shri Angadi also advised CMD, RailTel to expeditiously connect gram panchayats under Bharatnet to bring Wi-Fi to the rural population.

In his welcome address, CMD/RailTel, Shri Puneet Chawla elaborated on the achievements made by RailTel in the past years. Shri Chawla stressed on the fact that RailTel is one of the very few consistently profit-making, dividend-paying, debt-free telecom PSUs despite tough competition in the market. In the last financial year, RailTel achieved 1017 crore turnover, with an operating margin of Rs. 184 crores.

Shri Chawla spoke about some of the ongoing and new projects of RailTel, like station Wi-Fi project, Railwire Saathi, NIC e-office, Video Surveillance system, Modern Train Control system, etc. Shri Chawla also announced that RailTel has successfully started executing Railwire Saathi project to carryout assisted internet usage and to develop rural entrepreneurs–who will man Railwire Saathi kiosks at stations to extend various online e-governance services of Government of India to the rural population. The Kiosks will be set up at 200 stations as a pilot project.

The programme concluded with the award presentation ceremony felicitating the outstanding achievers (individual and team) of RailTel.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark offers to lead NATO training mission in Iraq from 2021

Denmark offered to take over Canadas leadership of NATOs non-combat training mission in Iraq from the end of 2020 until mid-2022, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.With the contribution, we will be able to deliver a...

India's Constitution unique and strong unifying force: envoy

Indias Constitution is a very unique document that acts as a strong unifying central force, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said on Tuesday as the embassy observed the 70th anniversary of adopting the Constitution. The Constit...

Delhi: Protest by differently-abled people at Mandi House leads to traffic jams

Motorists in the city had a harrowing time on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways staged a protest at Mandi House, leading to massive traffic snarls in and around central Delhi. The protest...

Hindustan Zinc appoints Arun Misra as Deputy CEO

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arun Misra as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Misra will be an integral part of the Hindustan Zinc executive committee and play a role towards the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019