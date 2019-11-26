PeopleStrong Bags the Award for the HR Tech Vendor of the Year

PeopleStrong Named Best HR Management System in the 5th Annual HR Vendors of the Year

GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, Asia's leading HR Tech provider, is proud to announce that Human Resources Online has named the organization as the Best HR Management System (Silver Award). The HR Vendors of the Year (VOTY) winners were announced on November 14, 2019, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

A vast number of progressive HR solutions providers across Asia came together on 14 November to win recognition at the 5th edition of the HR Vendors of the Year 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Sehgal, Regional Director-APAC, PeopleStrong said, "We are humbled by this prestigious recognition and are geared up for the next wave of growth in Asia Pacific. We believe that nothing succeeds like customer success and we would like to thank all our partners & clients who have shown trust in our products and believed in our vision of the New Code of Work."

PeopleStrong is the largest and fastest-growing work and HR Tech company in Asia that currently serves over 250+ enterprises & is used by more than 800,000 users. PeopleStrong has a product suite that provides a comprehensive end-to-end solution to all the HR needs.

This huge recognition came in the year when the awards were highly competitive, with applicant organizations from all over Asia, all representing one common desire of making HR practices efficient and progressive.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is a leading Enterprise Technology company from Asia that is enriching experience at work for over 250+ customers and over 800,000 users globally. On its journey to writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Collaboration, Intelligence and Analytics and platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

About HR Vendors of the Year Awards

2019 was the fifth annual edition of HR Vendors of the Year Awards.

HR Vendors of the Year (VOTY) celebrates the exceptional contribution that HR solution providers across the region have helped in disrupting the HR function and innovating business performance. Winning an award at the highly reputed HR Vendors of the Year Awards affirms the employees, clients and various industries that the organization is a brilliant, dynamic and well-respected leader in their respective fields. The organization that is recognized by VOTY is trusted to continue delivering the best solutions to raise the efficiency, effectiveness, and performance of the HR function.

