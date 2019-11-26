International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks trade mostly flat on trade talk optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks trade mostly flat on trade talk optimism
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar and a gauge of global stock markets traded little changed on Tuesday as record highs on Wall Street were offset by caution as traders scrutinized the latest developments in the prolonged U.S.-China trade talks. Oil prices traded near flat after China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators held a phone call as the two sides try to hammer out a "Phase one" deal in a trade war that has dragged on for 16 months.

U.S. and euro zone bond yields slid as investors saw progress being made after the ministry said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.07%, as the global benchmark traded within half a percentage point of an all-time high set in January 2018.

Equity markets have rallied on hopes of a deal but traders are looking for what the reaction might be once a deal is reached, said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "Traders are starting to book some profits and just get cautious. Cautious optimism is driving us higher right now," he said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.17% while MSCI's emerging markets index fell 0.63%. All three major indexes on Wall Street set record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.37 points, or 0.1%, to 28,094.84. The S&P 500 gained 4.34 points, or 0.14%, to 3,137.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.04 points, or 0.2%, to 8,649.52. Oil prices traded little changed, helped by predictions for a draw on U.S. crude stockpiles as doubts lingered about the economic impact of a trade deal.

"The positive effect this is having on the oil price is more psychological in nature," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. He noted that he does not expect oil demand to pick up noticeably even after any partial agreement is signed. U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have declined 300,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures slid 9 cents to $63.74 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 10 cents to $58.11 a barrel. The dollar also traded little changed.

Data showed the U.S. goods trade deficit fell sharply in October as both exports and imports declined, pointing to a continued reduction in trade flows that has been blamed on the Trump administration's "America First" policy. U.S. consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November while other data showed an unexpected drop in new home sales last month.

The dollar index was flat, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1015. The Japanese yen weakened 0.12% versus the greenback at 109.06 per dollar. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 10/32 in price to push their yield down to 1.7311%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019