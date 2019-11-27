International Development News
Development News Edition

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

“While 5G will result in large increases in data use, because of the efficiencies built into the newer technologies, and as we migrate away from older 2G and 3G networks, we will ultimately reduce our energy consumption in our core network.”

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%
Nisha also notes that 5G will enable efficiencies for New Zealand businesses in Aotearoa. Image Credit: Flickr

As Vodafone New Zealand prepares for the launch of its commercial 5G network, the company is looking forward to the potential of reducing its electricity usage in Aotearoa by at least 10% over the next three years from increased energy efficiencies offered by implementing a range of new technologies.

Sharina Nisha, Head of Platforms, explains: "We are seeing a continual increase in data usage, as New Zealanders use more digital methods to communicate with each other and consume content such as online streaming. As this happens, we are working on a range of initiatives to upgrade our network technology, to deliver an overall reduction in electricity and energy use in our network operations.

"We're expecting around 10% savings in power consumption over the next few years as we upgrade a number of platforms and decommission legacy technology.

"While 5G will result in large increases in data use, because of the efficiencies built into the newer technologies, and as we migrate away from older 2G and 3G networks, we will ultimately reduce our energy consumption in our core network."

Nisha explains there are four key elements that are enabling these energy savings and network efficiencies:

1) Decommissioning legacy networks: This a large focus for the Vodafone New Zealand team, says Nisha. "By upgrading to new network technology across both fixed and mobile, we will see a significant reduction in the power used as newer technologies are designed to be more energy-efficient. The recent upgrade and decommissioning of our old home location register (HLR) at our Auckland network centre is a great example. Another example is network function virtualization (NFV) where we are moving more of our networks into a more energy-efficient virtual environment."

2) Investing in high-efficiency cooling equipment. "We will be optimizing our cooling systems across both access and core networks. This includes using free-cooling solutions wherever possible this includes fresh air, heat exchangers or hot air enclosures to save power."

3) Upgrading batteries and power systems. "By choosing more sophisticated systems, we can achieve improved reliability and lower truck roll costs."

4) Using dynamic radio access network (RAN) features. "Deploying new network technology means we can dynamically manage capacity based on utilization, so we only use power when we need it."

Nisha also notes that 5G will enable efficiencies for New Zealand businesses in Aotearoa. "By using newer technologies that are optimized for peak and off-peak times, and intelligent internet of things (IoT) networks, 5G will create both beneficial economic outcomes and also enhanced environmental and social outcomes. For example, smart sensors in schools can reduce power consumption and costs incurred by dynamically ensuring lights only come on when students and teachers enter buildings.

"We encourage Kiwi businesses to consider the new use cases that the fifth-generation network will offer."

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit:

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct horror film 'Invisible Woman'

Actor-director Elizabeth Banks has found her next project she is set to feature in and helm Invisible Woman, a horror film set at Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Charlies Angels director will also produce the movie with ...

CBIC suspends Assistant Commissioner Deepak Pandit on charges of disproportionate assets

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Wednesday suspended Deepak Pandit, Assistant Commissioner for his alleged involvement in disproportionate assets, said sources from the Ministry of Finance headed by Nirmala Sitharaman. The org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019