International Development News
Development News Edition

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:54 IST
Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thailand's government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many local farmers groups have been staging protests opposing the ban, saying that the lack of inexpensive substitutes would harm their livelihood.

The U.S. government also protested against Thailand's move to ban the three chemicals, particularly glyphosate, saying that it was concern about the possible impact on U.S. agricultural exports to Thailand. Last month, the Thai government's National Hazardous Substances Committee voted to ban the use of glyphosate, paraquat, and chlorpyrifos, three substances often found in pesticides and insecticides, highlighting them as "hazardous chemicals", from Dec. 1.

On Wednesday, the government lifted the ban on glyphosate, saying its use could continue within current maximum residue limits and delayed the bans on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months to June 1. "After the discussion on the management of the hazardous chemicals... we have found that we are unable to manage the situation if the ban takes place on Dec. 1," a statement from the National Hazardous Substances Committee said.

The government said an abrupt ban would be costly because of the need to destroy some 23,000 tonnes of the chemicals remaining in the country. Food and animal feed industries could also struggle to find raw materials because of the lack of alternatives to imported ingredients that use these chemicals, the statement added.

Civil society groups were upset by the reversal of the ban, saying that the government was giving in to interest groups. "This is most disappointing," Witoon Lianchamroon, director of BioThai told Reuters. "They are helping companies that import these chemicals, in particular, the importers of glyphosate."

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment in 2017 said that glyphosate "poses no meaningful risk to human health when used as authorized", but it is classified by the World Health Organization's cancer research arm in 2015 as "probably carcinogenic to humans". Earlier this year, Vietnam moved to ban glyphosate, which also prompted protests from the U.S. government and Bayer AG, which sells weedkiller Roundup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...

Soccer-Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday until the end of the season, returning to the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said. Covic lasted...

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lankas kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the countrys newest leader. They hope he ushers in another g...

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has den...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019