International Development News
Development News Edition

PMC scam: Court gives nod to sell two jets, yacht of Wadhawans

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:57 IST
PMC scam: Court gives nod to sell two jets, yacht of Wadhawans

A court here has allowed the RBI-appointed administrator for the PMC Bank to sell two airplanes and a yacht belonging to HDIL group firms owned by Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, the prime accused in the Rs 4,355-crore scam at the cooperative lender. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R K Rajebhosale on Monday allowed the sale of two aircraft- Falcon 2000 (VT-HDL) and Challenger 300 (VT-PIL)- and one yatch (Ferreti 881 HT).

The administrator had moved the court, seeking its direction to sell the movable assets attached by the probe agencies in connection with the scam at the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank). The administrator, represented by advocate Ramesh Dube-Patil, told the court that due to the restrictions, the depositors cannot withdraw more than the amount prescribed by the apex bank.

"If the amount, by selling the properties, comes to the loan account of the accused, it would be helpful to the depositors to some extent," the administrator said. The administrator also submitted that mortgaged and hypothecated assets of the accused are inadequate to satisfy the loan along with the due interest.

Accepting the argument, the court allowed the sale of two aircraft and one yatch. "Amount coming from the auction shall be credited to the loan account of the HDIL and its group companies," the court said.

Rajebhosale directed the administrator to submit a detailed report of auction and its procedure before the court immediately after the sale. The court also asked Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is probing case, to make proper panchnama of the properties before auction and submit before it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the scam along with the EOW, has attached the movable properties of the Wadhawans. These properties comprise 15 luxury cars, a seven- seater speedboat, besides two aircraft and yacht belonging to HDIL and its promoters.

The ED had earlier told the court that it did not have any objection for disposal of two airplanes and a yacht by the PMC administrator. However, with regards to the sale of other seized items, the ED had said that these properties are subject to sale only on confirmation by the adjudicating authorities as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

The Wadhawans had also given their consent to dispose of the movable assets through their letter dated October 16, 2019. So far, nine persons have been arrested in connection with the scam, including three top officials of the bank and auditors.

According to the EOW, the PMC Bank management, in cahoots with the Wadhawans, concealed from the banking regulators' scrutiny huge loan defaults by HDIL group firms. Over 70 per cent of the bank's advances went to HDIL group, which led to a huge crisis when the realty group defaulted on repayment, the EOW had said.

The RBI had on September 24 imposed operational curbs on PMC Bank and appointed an administrator following detection of alleged financial irregularities. The ED case of money laundering was based on the FIR registered by the EOW..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

WeWork's ill-fated IPO shows market discipline - Oaktree's Marks

WeWorks failure to go public and this years disappointing tech IPOs in the United States are a positive sign of market discipline and investor vigilance, Oaktree Capitals billionaire co-chairman Howard Marks said. WeWork abandoned plans for...

Kinetic Green partners with Autoline Ind to develop e-cycles

Pune-based electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green said it has signed a pact with auto component maker Autoline Industries for joint development and marketing of e-cycles. Under the alliance, Autoline will undertake the development of the ele...

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Womens World Cup. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup U-17 so the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019