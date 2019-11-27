International Development News
Kinetic Green partners with Autoline Ind to develop e-cycles

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  Created: 27-11-2019 19:20 IST
Kinetic Green partners with Autoline Ind to develop e-cycles

Pune-based electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green said it has signed a pact with auto component maker Autoline Industries for joint development and marketing of e-cycles. Under the alliance, Autoline will undertake the development of the electric cycle critical assemblies with almost 100 per cent localisation, a release said on Wednesday.

The two partners have "successfully" developed their first two models, named 'E-Speed,' which will be available in the domestic market from the next month at a price of Rs 24,999, it said. "Kinetics vision is to bring a wide range of innovative yet affordable EVs to the Indian mass market," Kinetic Group chairman Arun Firodia said.

He urged the government to extend the subsidy incentives under the FAME-II scheme to e-cycle segment as well which are currently only for electric two and three-wheelers besides cars. The E-Speed will be built at Autoline Industries Pune plant, which has a capacity to assemble 1,000 such cycles per month and it can be expanded up to 10,000 units per month, the release stated.

These Lithium-ion batteries-equipped e-cycles comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and can run 30 km on a single charge. It takes only three hours to fully charge the batteries, which are detachable and lightweight, enabling it to be carried to home for charging on a simple domestic socket, the company said.

The e-cycles will be marketed through Kinetic Greens dealership network across 150 cities, the release said, adding the aim is to promote the offerings pan-India. Initially, Kinetic and Autoline will introduce e- cycles in two variants and will later introduce more models as per market demand, the release said.

This is a part of our companys strategy of exploring various business opportunities in the challenging business environment to prepare ourselves for the future." "We feel that e-cycles have the potential to make a massive impact on the micro-mobility market as well as to help improve fitness levels of our health-conscious millennials," said Shivaji Akhade, promoter and managing director, Autoline Industries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Kremlin pays tribute to late Soviet spy it says may have changed history

The Kremlin on Wednesday paid tribute to a late Soviet intelligence officer it credits with helping foil a Nazi plot to kill Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin, and Franklin Roosevelt, saying her career may have changed the course of history.G...

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing af...

Modi, Shah should clarify if they endorse Pragya Thakur's comments on Godse: CPI

CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify if they endorse BJP MP Pragya Thakurs remarks referring Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt. When DMK ...

Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.Kejriwal will not be able ...
