International Development News
Development News Edition

HGS to sell India domestic CRM biz to Altruist India for Rs 40 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:03 IST
HGS to sell India domestic CRM biz to Altruist India for Rs 40 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGSL) on Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its India customer relationship management business to Altruist India for Rs 40 crore. "HGSL intends to consolidate their product offerings and focus on high-margin/ premium services...The amount of cash consideration for the transfer shall be approximately Rs 40 crores, subject to adjustments as amount or otherwise share per the definitive agreement," a BSE filing said.

In addition, the proceeds from working capital will accrue to HGS, it added. The transaction is expected to close by January 31, 2020 and is subject to necessary approvals.

The CRM business primarily comprised voice-based contact centre services and some non-voice services to domestic customers, HGS said. The business is operated as a division of the company and will be sold under a slump sale transaction, it added.

Revenue from this business was around Rs 346 crore in FY2019 and accounted for 7 per cent of the consolidated revenue. The business had a net worth of Rs 124 crore as on March 31, 2019. For the six months ended September 2019, revenue from this business was around Rs 145 crore.

Altruist, based out of Panchkula in Haryana, operates BPO units across the country. It has grown significantly in the last 10 years through 16 acquisitions. Altruist Technologies, which operates in the voice-based BPO business and services Indian domestic customers in Telecom, Software and Revenue Assurance, had a consolidated revenue of Rs 425 crore in FY2019, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.Lopez Obrador said that, according to...

NYC Thanksgiving parade balloons will fly, officials say

New York, Nov 28 AP The beloved balloons of the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade were set to fly, if lower than usual, after an anxious weather watch Thursday morning. Parade officials and the New York Police Department had been keeping an eye...

President inaugurates hospital block in Vrindavan, hails Ramakrishna Mission

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a 300-bed block of a hospital run by the Ramakrishna Mission in Vrindavan on Thursday and compared the organisations work to that done by Lord Krishna. The President, while dedicating the Sharda Block o...

Cert-in cautions govt bodies over engaging foreign IT security audit firms

Indias cyber security nodal agency Cert-in has issued an advisory to government organisations over the hiring of foreign companies for their IT security audit and asked them to take clearance from the Home Ministry before roping in such fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019