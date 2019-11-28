International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares drop as trade jitters return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:42 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares drop as trade jitters return
Image Credit: Flickr

European shares retreated from a four-year peak on Thursday as concerns about a U.S.-China trade truce resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing. The law warns of sanctions against human rights violations in Hong Kong amid pro-democracy protests. In response, Beijing said it would take "firm countermeasures" in what it views as interference in an internal matter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1% after gaining for four straight sessions, as the diplomatic standoff threatened to derail trade negotiations between the world's top two economies. Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts makers led declines on the index, shedding 0.8% on their worst day in more than a week.

"The market is reacting in a cautiously positive way to the fact that we don't have any details of (China's) retaliation," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index in London. "I think we'll know more in the coming days and the market is keeping its powder dry for that." European shares tracked global stocks higher this week as investors turned hopeful that at least a partial trade deal would be signed by the end of the year. The next important date in the dispute is Dec. 15, when U.S. tariffs kick in on Chinese imports including electronics and Christmas decorations.

Investors are also closely watching economic indicators as Europe's powerhouse - Germany - teeters on the edge of recession, although the latest figures have signalled that the downturn could be bottoming out. Fresh data on Thursday showed German annual inflation rose slightly in November but remained well below the European Central Bank's target level for the seventh month in a row. Traders also shrugged off a better-than-expected rebound in eurozone economic sentiment in November.

"It's pretty clear that while some of the downturn growth may be stabilizing, there's no realistic or meaningful sign just yet that we have come to the end of the slowdown," Odeluga said. Incorporate news, Virgin Money UK Plc jumped 19% in its best day since going public in 2016 as it said provisions for the PPI mis-selling scandal were within its previous expectations.

British online grocer Ocado rose 3.6% after saying it would open its first "mini" robotic warehouse by early 2021. The stock led the wider European retail index to a four-year high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay presidential election

The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguays presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule. The trend witnessed in an ongoing vote recount ...

Iraqi crackdown kills 28 protesters after Iran mission torched

Nasiriyah, Nov 28 AFP Southern Iraq was in bloody upheaval Thursday after a government crackdown killed 28 protesters and thousands defied a curfew to join funeral marches, following the dramatic torching of an Iranian consulate. Iraqs capi...

New Maha cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker

The new Maharashtra cabinet, ledby Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will recommend names ofthree senior MLAs to the governor for appointment as pro-temSpeaker of the Assembly, a senior official said on ThursdayThe pro-tem Speaker will condu...

UPDATE 2-Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes

Uruguays conservative opposition party claimed victory and the governing partys candidate conceded defeat on Thursday after the count of Sundays runoff election concluded, marking a rightward shift on a continent torn by social unrest.First...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019