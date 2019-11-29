International Development News
Development News Edition

Stocks tumble due to weak global trends, Dr Reddy's down by 1.9 pc

Equity benchmark indices tumbled into the negative terrain during early hours on Friday following weak global cues as investors feared that passage of the Hong Kong pro-democracy bill in Washington could derail trade talks between the United States and China.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:27 IST
Dr Reddy's was down by 1.96 pc on Friday morning at Rs 2,918.35 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices tumbled into the negative terrain during early hours on Friday following weak global cues as investors feared that passage of the Hong Kong pro-democracy bill in Washington could derail trade talks between the United States and China. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 243 points to 40,888 while the Nifty 50 rolled down by 57 points at 12,094. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto, financial services, FMCG and IT in the red.

Among stocks, the prominent losers were Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Lever, HDFC and Mahindra & Mahindra. However, Bharti Infratel continued to climb up and added gains of 5.6 per cent at Rs 271.05 per share while Bharti Airtel was up by 1.8 per cent. Yes Bank gained by 4.3 per cent, Zee Entertainment by 2 per cent and GAIL by 1.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets slipped as investors turned cautious, fearing a new US law backing Hong Kong protesters could put hurdles in efforts to end the US-China trade conflict. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong led the losses, dropping by 2 per cent while South Korean shares lost by 1.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei eased by 0.1 per cent.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Latest News

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters call for weekend rallies, police quit campus battleground

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stirred support for more rallies over the weekend, as police withdrew on Friday from a university campus which had seen some of the worst clashes with security forces during nearly six months of unrest....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Four killed in attacks against Ebola response centers in CongoMilitia fighters in eastern Congo killed four people and injured several others in attacks on two Ebola response centers on ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. British satirist and opera director Jonathan Miller dies aged 85British satirist and director Jonathan Miller, whose career spanned over 50 years from the hit comedy review show B...
