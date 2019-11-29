International Development News
Development News Edition

Send Industrial Relations Code Bill to standing committee for review: BMS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:59 IST
Send Industrial Relations Code Bill to standing committee for review: BMS

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday demanded that the government should send the Industrial Relations Code Bill to a parliamentary standing committee for a redraft as certain provisions are against the interest of workers. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid protest by the opposition parties.

"Government should withdraw the provisions going against the interest of the workers in IR Code and send to Parliamentary Standing Committee to redraft it," the BMS said in a statement. The union also asked the government that it should urgently find ways to address industrial failures otherwise the burden is being conveniently shifted to the shoulders of workers in the name of labour reforms.

The union has decided to discuss its further course of action on the provisions and about industrial failure in a meeting to be held in Haridwar from 11-13 December 2019. It pointed out that the draft law will create a battleground in the industrial sector as its many provisions are against the interest of workers.

The large exemption regime proposed will create jungle Raj where parties will be compelled to settle their disputes with muscle power. Lack of expertise and vision is explicit in such an exercise of redrafting India’s labour laws, it added. It is of the view that the present provisions prohibiting strike will make the industrial sector a conflict zone destroying industrial peace and will create friction at floor level.

The bill provides for a notice of strike before 14 days and within 2 months. The union thinks that it is clearly a restraint on strike and asked to remove penalty for “illegal” strike.

Fixed-term employment is a new definition in the bill, which was not in the last draft. Casualisation and contractualisation is going to create an explosive situation in the near future and it will also lead to below quality productive activities in Industrial sector and create an India of “casualised” labour, the union added.

The BMS also said that the government has no business in interfering with internal matters of Trade Unions like fixing the rate of subscriptions payable by the members, prohibition on person holding an office of profit as office bearer, restraining outsiders as office bearers, protecting members of trade unions who do not participate in strike thereby creating split and weaken trade union etc. In the new chapter IX and X on the permission for retrenchment, closure and lay off has been reduced/retained at 50-100.

Due to high mechanisation, companies can now run with 20-30 workers compared to 100 workers for same operations in olden times, BMS noted while suggesting that the existing threshold limit of 100 itself is on the higher side. It was of the view that if each unit in an industrial establishment or undertaking is considered as a separate unit, it is easy for the employer to split up into smaller units and get out of the threshold limit to circumvent the coverage of various provisions of the labour laws.

On the definition of “wages”, it said that it excludes a long list of allowances etc. which will assist unscrupulous employers to avoid payment to ESI (employees state insurance) and EPF (employees' provident fund) etc. which is against the Supreme Court decision in Group Four case. The union also objected to the definition of “worker” which expressly excludes apprentice.

It is also against the provision which makes oral evidence in disputes about standing orders inadmissible and arbitrary powers given to the government to nullify the awards of Tribunals passed after a long trial. The time limit prescribed for the worker to apply for the execution of recovery of money as “within one year” is also an anti-worker provision whereas the general civil law says 12 years. This is to support unscrupulous employers, it pointed out.

Different dates for implementing different provisions, exclusion clauses, Government's power to give exemption, complicated definitions, the threshold limit for coverage of certain chapters etc. are age old methods which are against the spirit of Codification and simplification, the union added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin man jailed for eight years in UK for money laundering

An Indian-origin man convicted of being involved in a multi-million-pound money laundering operation has been sentenced to eight years in prison by a UK court. Chauhan Vijay Yogendrasinh was the director of Rushi Investments Limited, a comp...

EUR 200m loan fund launched to support micro and social enterprises

The European Union, the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF have launched a EUR 200 million loan fund to support lending to micro-enterprises and social enterprises under the EU Programme for Employment and Soc...

UPDATE 1-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros 413 million a year, French sports daily lEquipe reported.BeIN confirmed in a...

ARRC final round: India's Rajiv Sethu performs strongly in practice sessions

Indias Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar clocked their personal-best timings in the practice session of the AP 250 cc class of the seventh and final round of the Asian Road Racing Championship ARRC at Chang International circuit here on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019