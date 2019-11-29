US STOCKS-Wall St slips as U.S. law on Hong Kong brings back trade fears

International Development News
U.S. stocks slipped on Friday in a post-holiday shortened session as a U.S.-China discord over Hong Kong reignited trade tensions and retail stocks dipped on signs of a tepid start to in-store Black Friday sales. China on Thursday threatened to retaliate against a U.S. law backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The measures could include barring drafters of the legislation from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, the editor of China's state-backed Global Times tabloid said in a tweet.

The trade-sensitive Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell as much as 0.8% and was on track for its worst day in a week. The diplomatic clash also knocked Wall Street's main indexes off record highs. They had closed at all-time highs in every session so far this week on upbeat domestic data and hopes of an imminent "phase one" trade deal.

"The fact that this is a half-day with the markets being at all-time highs is a reason to give investors a bit of a pause," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. The sentiment was also dulled by reports of spot checks on retailers around the country, which showed fewer people lining up outside stores at the start of Black Friday, suggesting a surge in online buying may have taken the shine off America's biggest shopping day.

The S&P 500 retail sector fell 0.7%, with Kohl's Corp dropping 2.3%. But top retailers Walmart Inc and Best Buy Co Inc were up between 0.3% and 0.7%. At 11:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 95.45 points, or 0.34%, at 28,068.55, while the S&P 500 was down 8.63 points, or 0.27%, at 3,145. The Nasdaq Composite was down 21.73 points, or 0.25%, at 8,683.45.

Shares of Tech Data Corp jumped 12.3% as private equity firm Apollo Global Management raised its bid for the U.S. information technology equipment distributor to about $5.14 billion. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 26 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Latest News

Yes Bank says eight investors ready with USD 2 billion funding

Ending weeks of suspense, Yes Bank on Friday said that eight investors led by Erwin Singh Braich have evinced interest to pump USD 2 billion into the capital-starved private sector lender. The board of directors of the bank will reconvene o...

Lesbian couple attacked on London bus over sexual orientation, judge rules

The actions of a 17-year-old boy in an attack on two lesbians in London was motivated by hostility towards their sexuality, a judge ruled on Friday.These two women were being pestered, harassed and intimidated because of who they were, dist...

ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies ANMs on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here. Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitmen...

Shah discusses citizenship bill with northeast leaders, civil society members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and De...
