L&T Technology Services wins avionics contract from Airbus

  ANI
  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  Updated: 02-12-2019 10:59 IST
  Created: 02-12-2019 10:59 IST
L&T Technology Services logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics S/W Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics. The win has been a direct result of LTTS' years of expertise in the aviation space and the company's timely investment in cutting-edge technologies.

LTTS' distinct advantage in the aerospace landscape includes ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) Compliance and CEMILAC (The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification) Certified State-of-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab and testing infrastructure and strategic alliances with fortune 500 companies. "The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solution and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services.

"We are pleased that Airbus India has chosen LTTS to deliver on all these aspects. We look forward to co-developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence," Sinha added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

