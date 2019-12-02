Left Menu
Comviva Partners With Inlogic Games

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:50 IST
- Strengthens its leadership position in digital gaming content with access to over 250 premium online and mobile games

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobile solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Inlogic Games, a leading games development and publishing partner. The partnership will allow Comviva to provide a richer Games content to its telecom partners in the emerging markets and help Inlogic to expand its global footprint.

Inlogic will provide Comviva with a rich repertoire of over 250 Android & HTML 5 Games including premium gaming titles like Zombie Hill Race, Football Champions 2019, Mini golf Mania, 8 in 1 Solitaire, Temple Rush and Ludo Royal. Inlogic's premium content and brand positioning in the mobile gaming space will allow Comviva to venture into new markets successfully. Similarly, Comviva's reach in emerging markets in Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa combined with its robust content discovery platform, Mooditt Digital Store will help Inlogic to expand its presence globally.

Speaking on the partnership, Atul Madan, EVP & COO, Digital Content and BSS at Comviva, said, "We are excited about this partnership. Inlogic has an amazing portfolio of mobile games and supporting technology that creates richer mobile experience. Our expertise in end-to-end content management combined with Inlogic's robust catalogue of premium gaming content will lead to new growth opportunities."

Speaking on the occasion, Jan Kalafut, CEO, Inlogic, said, "Comviva's next generation platform will provide a gaming experience that has never been experienced before and we are dedicated to support it with our best titles. We will be working together to grow the reach and monetization potential of our gaming content together and offer premium gaming content to operators globally."

Currently, Comviva runs Gaming services in Middle East and Asia Pacific with leading telecom operators providing multiple games - Action, Arcade, Casino, Puzzle, Sports, Celebrity, Strategy, Simulation, etc spanning multiple languages. Operators have seen more than four-fold increase in their gaming services penetration and subscriber base, multi fold increase in their gaming revenues, using Comviva's digital services. The company also owns a huge collection of premium Movies, Music, Videos, Images and Text content and services like Devotional, full track music, music on demand, karaoke, sports, news, humor, health and fitness, career, lifestyle, agriculture, education and many more.

