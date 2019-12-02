Left Menu
Electropreneurship Park planned in every state, says forum

Buoyed by the 1,500 Internet of Things (IoT) startups in the country, the IoT think-tank has decided to set up 'Electropreneurship Park' in every state, said an IoT Forum on Monday. "Basically, this is an intelligent electronics centre incubation facility, which we are trying to set up along with STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) and the Ministry of Information and Technology in all the states at least one city in every state. So either it is an electro-park or a centre of excellence, vice- chairman of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Satya Gupta told reporters here.

The first such incubation centre was started in Delhi and in a couple of months, it would be set up in Bhubaneshwar. The next plan is to have medical electronics centre in Lucknow and then an agritech centre in Ranchi and one is planned in Punjab, Gupta said.

So slowly, as the bandwidth becomes available, along with the government we are trying to cover the whole country through this, he said. Another such incubation centre has been planned in Bengaluru, which would be called IoT Centre of Excellence Lab, Gupta said.

At the inauguration of IoTNext, a two-day annual conference of the IoT Forum in the city, a directory of 1,500 IoT-based startups spread across India was launched. About 50 prominent startups, who have made great achievements are participating and exhibiting their products in the event.

The IoT Forum recognised the geographic diversity in the startups, which was earlier concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

