Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says sees no reason to reduce tariffs in EU aircraft subsidy case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 07:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 07:05 IST
U.S. says sees no reason to reduce tariffs in EU aircraft subsidy case
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Monday said it saw no basis in Monday's World Trade Organization report that would justify reducing U.S. retaliatory tariffs by $2 billion as Europe's Airbus has suggested.

"Nothing in today's report even suggests that the (WTO) compliance panel found that the amount has decreased," said a USTR spokesman. "There is accordingly no basis for Airbus's assertions that the report 'implies' that the U.S. countermeasures should be reduced by $2 billion."

USTR earlier said it could increase tariffs on a wider range of European goods after the WTO rejected the European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to Airbus. Airbus had said Washington should slash its authorized tariffs of $7.5 billion to $5.5 billion since the WTO dropped its previous references to its A380 causing lost sales to Boeing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bluehost Expands in India Offering a Suite of Optimized WordPress Solutions

Bluehost, an&#160;Endurance International Group NASDAQ&#160;EIGI company that turns ideas into websites, today announced its expansion into India with a full suite of WordPress products, 247 local consultative sales and support, local curre...

McKay Brothers Adds Market Data Distribution in Mumbai at the Lowest Known Latency

&#160;McKay Brothers International MBI announced an expansion of its lowest known latency market data services to India. The Quincy Extreme Data QED service now distributes select London Metals Exchange data at Mumbais Banda Kurla Complex B...

Sabres explode with 5 in 1st, rout Devils 7-1

Jack Eichels goal fewer than three minutes after faceoff Monday night sparked a five-goal first period for the host Buffalo Sabres, who continued their dominance of the New Jersey Devils with a 7-1 rout. Conor Sheary scored twice in the fir...

Amit Shah to move The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move The Special Protection Group Amendment Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on November 27. It was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019