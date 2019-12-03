Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Named ‘Global Indian of the Year’ at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Named ‘Global Indian of the Year’ at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence named Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, as ‘Global Indian of the Year’. The award was presented in a ceremony held in Mumbai, India last week. Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Commerce graced the occasion along with stalwarts of corporate India.

The award acknowledges Ajay Banga’s leadership that has helped Mastercard to register unprecedented financial growth. Since he took the helm of the payments technology company in July 2010, Mastercard’s net income has increased four times to US$ 2 billion for the quarter through June 2019 from US$ 458 million in 2010. The rise in income also resulted in better returns for shareholders as shares have risen 10-fold during the period. Mastercard’s market capitalization currently stands at close to US$ 270 billion.

Under Ajay Banga’s leadership, Mastercard has diversified revenue away from consumer credit cards towards more predictable commercial payments and debit and prepaid cards. Mastercard has also added new streams of services such as data analytics, consulting and loyalty platforms. On the culture front, Ajay Banga has always maintained a laser sharp focus on creating an inclusive and enabling work environment at Mastercard. He insists on nurturing the company’s Decency Quotient which ensures that leaders and employees demonstrate decency towards their colleagues to create an environment where everyone feels respected, valued and cared for.

Addressing the award ceremony through a video address, Ajay Banga said, “It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition. It is a testament to what we can accomplish when we combine a culture of decency with a solid business strategy that includes actions to solve societal issues. But you know, they say it takes a village; in my case I am very fortunate to have terrific employees and partners who inspire, cajole, guide and assist me every day.”

In 2016, Ajay Banga was honored with the Padma Shri Award by the President of India. In 2019 he was named the Empower Ethnic Minority Role Model, received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was ranked amongst the top 10 best performing CEOs in the world by Harvard Business Review. Banga also featured in Fortune’s list of the World’s Leading Businesspersons and received the Leadership Award from the Business Council for International Understanding.

Image: Ajay Banga, President and CEO, Mastercard

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

IITG ranks third in cleanliness ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG has been ranked third in the cleanliness ranking for higher educational institutions organised by Union HRD Ministry, officials said. The IITG was ranked in the category of Residential Univ...

Sanctioned Rs 9.26 cr for border ceremony at Akhaura: tourism minister

The Tourism Ministry has approved Rs 9.26 crore for the flag-lowering ceremony at Agartala-Akhaura border between India and Bangladesh, minister Prahlad Patel told Parliament on Tuesday. Inaugurated in 2013, the check-post in Tripura is the...

19 lakh farmers enrolled under govt's pension scheme

As many as 18.80 lakh farmers have so far enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana PM-KMY, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Under the scheme launched in September this year, ...

MP farmer claims onions worth Rs 30k stolen

A farmer has alleged that thieves harvested and carted away seven quintals of onions worth over Rs 30,000 from his field in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Onions, now the staple of political debates besides the kitchen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019