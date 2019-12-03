Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarifai Named a "Vision-ary" Leader in Computer Vision Platforms report

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:43 IST
Clarifai Named a "Vision-ary" Leader in Computer Vision Platforms report

 Clarifai was named as a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019 report. The company is focused on driving business solutions for commercial and public sector clients using machine learning to create a full Artificial Intelligence platform with industry-leading computer vision capabilities.

Clarifai was described as a "Vision-ary" Leader in Forrester's evaluation of the 11 most significant computer vision companies in this emerging market. The computer vision companies were ranked based on 10 criteria. Clarifai received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in 5 out of 10 criteria, including capabilities, pretrained models, vision, roadmap, and market approach.

"To be recognized as a computer vision leader by one of the top research companies is both exciting and humbling," says Matthew Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai. "We recently celebrated Clarifai's sixth birthday and it's amazing to see how we've grown both in our computer vision capabilities and our broader AI platform. We're proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to helping our customers achieve their business goals with our platform."

Click here to download your complimentary copy of The Forrester New WaveTM: Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019. For more information on Clarifai, visit our website at www.clarifai.com

About Clarifai
Clarifai is a Machine Learning as a Service platform using Artificial Intelligence to address critical business needs. We offer an enterprise-level platform designed to interpret images and videos, returning insights used to reduce operational expenses, increase growth and provide an optimal customer experience. Our platform allows for streamlined data collection and efficient training, testing and deployment of customized applications.

Matthew Zeiler
Clarifai
Michael.Noonan@clarifai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036785/Clarifai_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Danish PM suggests increasing Arctic surveillance in response to Russian activity

The Danish government aims to increase military surveillance of the Arctic sea and airspace in response to increased Russian activity in the region, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of a NATO summit. We see increasing Russian pre...

Never gave assurance to Parliament about providing jobs to Jet Airways' employees: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that he did not give any assurance regarding employment of Jet Airways employees during Parliament proceedings in July. The minister was replying to an allegation by AAP Rajya Sabha M...

Three directors of scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra

Three directors of scam-hit Punjab MaharashtraCooperative Bank arrested by Mumbai police....

Elk in tow, UniCredit's Mustier faces biggest battle yet

Jean Pierre Mustier has shed bad loans, raised billions in capital and crafted a quirky new image for UniCredit with the help of Elkette, a soft-toy he brings out for selfies with fellow bankers ranging from Jamie Dimon to Lloyd Blankfein.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019