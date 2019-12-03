Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank to provide additional $175m to support Comoros’ development plan

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), another member of the World Bank Group, will also support Comoros through the implementation of the National Emergent Plan.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:07 IST
World Bank to provide additional $175m to support Comoros’ development plan
The IDA funds will help strengthen human capital development through better investments in nutrition and social protection programs. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank Group pledged an additional $175 million over the period 2020-2022 to support Comoros' development through its National Emergent Plan. The announcement was made at the Development Partners Conference for Comoros, held in Paris on December 2 and 3, 2019.

This funding consists of grants and concessional credits from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's arm that provides grants and low to zero-interest loans to the world's poorest countries and contributions from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organization of the World Bank that provides financing for the private sector in developing countries. The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), another member of the World Bank Group, will also support Comoros through the implementation of the National Emergent Plan.

The IDA funds will help strengthen human capital development through better investments in nutrition and social protection programs. They will support the country's recovery and reconstruction of infrastructure, roads, and housing after cyclone Kenneth. The World Bank Group's support will also help promote the private sector and value chain development in agriculture and tourism, boost inter-island connectivity, renewable energy supply, and digital finance while increasing financial inclusion.

IFC will leverage IDA funds and other Development Partners' programs to scale up private sector financing contributions to the National Emergent Plan and its reform agenda. IFC will focus on improving the investment climate and is ready to invest and provide advisory services following the successful implementation of the required reforms.

Comoros is a country with huge potential and important natural resources. However, two Comorians out of 10 live in extreme poverty and a third of the children under five suffer from chronic malnutrition. The human capital index of Comoros is 0.41, meaning that a child born today in Comoros will have only 41% of the productivity he could have had if he had benefited from an education, comprehensive health care and nutrition.

"With this new financing, the World Bank is committed to accompanying Comoros in its efforts to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. We stand ready to work with other development partners to support the Government and the people of Comoros to address some of the urgent development issues, including enhancing the human capital and promoting better and more connected people", said Mark Lundell, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Comoros, and Seychelles.

"IFC looks forward to continuing the collaboration with the Government of Comoros and its development partners to strengthen the investment climate, including in areas related to property rights and access to credit. These building blocks will enable IFC to mobilize private investment to support food security, financial inclusion and sustainable job creation", said Ousseynou Nakoulima, IFC Regional Director for Western Europe.

"MIGA is committed to supporting Comoros' development goals and the government's program to boost foreign private sector participation in key sectors. MIGA will play a critical role in de-risking private investment by insuring cross-border investors against non-commercial risks in sectors such as telecommunications, energy, and transport", said Hoda Moustafa, MIGA Regional Head for Africa.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Assembly passes Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will provide a solution to the rising unemployment. Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University...

Film on India's Einstein will depict his real life: Director Neeraj Pathak

A movie based on the life of world-famous mathematician late Vashishtha Narayan Singh will be made under Farhan Akhtars production banner Excel Entertainment. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform about th...

Rockets hit base hosting U.S. forces in western Iraq

Five rockets landed on Tuesday on Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces in Anbar province in western Iraq, an Iraqi military statement said.No casualties were reported, it added, giving no further details....

J-K: 5 miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police arrested

Srinagar Police here on Tuesday have arrested five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police. They used to throw petrol bombs on security forces and scare people in the city.Five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019