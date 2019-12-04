European shares stabilise after four-day losing streak

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, after a four-day slump, as gains in technology stocks and encouraging China services sector data helped offset more worries around the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0812 GMT, after hitting a one-month low on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. Trade-sensitive German shares, up about 0.2%, also recovered from a 1-month low, with chipmakers including Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics gaining after upbeat earnings forecast from U.S. peer Microchip Technology.

Shares in Airbus rose 0.6% after winning an order from U.S. carrier United Airlines. A big decliner was French telecom company Orange, sliding 3.9% after traders pointed to disappointment over the firm's dividend outlook even as it announced plans to carve out its mobile towers in most European countries where it is present.

