Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-ECB could speed up plans for public digital currency if cash use drops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:36 IST
UPDATE 1-ECB could speed up plans for public digital currency if cash use drops
Image Credit: Reuters

A digital currency backed by the European Central Bank could be necessary if payments within Europe remain too expensive, a confidential ECB document said, adding that its possible adoption could be accelerated by signs of lower cash usage. Plans for a European public cryptocurrency have begun emerging after social media giant Facebook announced in June its blueprint for Libra, a private digital currency, which spooked regulators who have since raised concerns and said Facebook's project could be banned.

Facebook's move highlighted the fragmented payment landscape in the European Union, where U.S. card firms dominate plastic payments and no common system has emerged to lower costs for fast transactions across the 28 countries of the bloc. "If industry efforts fall short of developing an innovative and efficient pan-European payment solution, the social need for it could potentially be met by issuing a central bank digital currency," said the document, seen by Reuters.

The paper will be discussed on Thursday by EU finance ministers who are expected to adopt a joint statement welcoming the ECB's work on a possible digital currency, a draft was seen by Reuters says. An ECB-backed project for real-time payments in the eurozone, known as TIPS, was launched last year but has so far been met with caution by banks.

A public cryptocurrency would represent an alternative to Libra and other private projects and could reduce costs of international transactions, which the ECB sees as too high. Private currencies also have the potential of reducing the usage of cash, as consumers could rely on cheaper and more efficient digital means for payments.

The ECB does not yet see an impact on cash itself, as it remains a very popular means of payment in Europe. But "signs of a future decline in cash usage could be a catalyst in accelerating central bank efforts in the area of central bank digital currency", the ECB document says.

An ECB-backed digital currency would have "far-reaching implications" for the financial system. It could alter the way monetary policy is conducted and transmitted, and also affect the banking sector, credit intermediation and bank funding, the paper notes.

Its fallout needs to be "carefully assessed" and its features would need to be further analyzed, the document said. Under the most ambitious plan, users of the public digital coin could open bank accounts directly at the ECB. That would cut transaction costs but would make existing banks and payment services largely redundant, an ECB official said.

Under a less radical option, banks could be given electronic cash or tokens by the ECB which they could then distribute to their clients, the official said. The ECB document says work will continue on the matter "to be ready to act should the need arise in the future".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries, but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed ...

South Africa's president says SAA must enter business rescue - sources

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the government to urgently put its failing state-owned national airline SAA into a business rescue, a deputy minister told Reuters.News channel SABC also reported that SAA would have to...

UPDATE 1-Instagram to collect ages in leap for youth safety, alcohol ads

Facebook Incs Instagram said it will require birthdates from all new users starting on Wednesday, expanding the audience for ads for alcohol and other age-restricted products while offering new safety measures for younger users. Until now, ...

First period in school: award-winning UK film upends bloody shame

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The award-winning short film, My Time, was inspired by seeing a friend being bullied at school for having a period stain on her clothes, its director Giulia Gandini said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019