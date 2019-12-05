MG Motor unveils ZS EV; launch in January

MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its electric car model ZS in the country and said it plans to start selling the model in five cities from January onwards. "This is going to be our second product after Hector. We firmly believe the future of automobiles is connected and electric," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told reporters here.

The company has tied up with various partners to launch the EV with entire charging ecosystem, he added. Chaba said the company would launch more EVs in future and the ZS is just the beginning in that space.

MG Motor will start ZS sales with five cities -- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore, Chaba said. The company plans to launch the model, which comes with 143 PS of power and over 300 km of range, in January.

The model would be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Halol, Gujarat.

