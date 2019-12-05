Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBS resoundingly surprised at RBI's rate decision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:24 IST
DBS resoundingly surprised at RBI's rate decision

Singapore-based DBS Banking Group on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep repo rate unchanged was a "resounding surprise". "I cannot remember the last time there has been such a resounding surprise as far as the RBI decision is concerned," said Taimur Baig, managing director and chief economist at DBS Group Research.

Baig also added that it defies the expectation of the market and also the body language of the central bank over the past six months or so when they seemed amenable towards out-of-the-box thinking and being proactive in terms of supporting growth," he said. After five consecutive cuts in interest rates this year, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent unexpectedly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

No decline in household consumer expenditure: Govt

Consumer expenditure has increased in 2018-19, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while terming reports of fall in consumption as a misconception. Replying to a supplementary question in the House, the Minist...

UPDATE 3-Polish ski resort gas explosion kills 8, including 4 children

Eight people were killed when a three-story building in the southern Polish ski resort of Szczyrk collapsed on Wednesday following a gas explosion, local authorities said on Thursday.The bodies of four children and four adults, most likely ...

Zimbabwe court appoints Mugabe daughter to identify his assets

A court in Zimbabwe on Thursday appointed Robert Mugabes daughter to identify assets left by the late former leader so they can be distributed to his beneficiaries, his lawyer said. Zimbabweans are keen to know how much wealth Mugabe accrue...

IndiGo plane suffers high engine vibrations mid-air; returns to Mumbai

An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, according to a senior official. There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft.Many A320 neo aircraft of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019