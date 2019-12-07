Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students of IIT-KGP receive over 1000 job offers in five days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:52 IST
Students of IIT-KGP receive over 1000 job offers in five days

Students of IIT-Kharagpur have received over 1000 job offers in the first five days of the ongoing placements as a total of 144 companies visited the campus of the institute during the period, according to a statement issued on Saturday. This year, students of the institute bagged 41 international offers with Japanese companies leading the recruitment drive, followed by US firms.

"This has been the fastest 1000 offers till date," the statement said. Students got job offers from companies in the software, hardware, consulting, core engineering, banking and finance sectors, it said.

Some of the top recruiters are Honeywell with 36 offers, followed by Exel which made 25 offers while there are 19 from PSU companies. Software giant Microsoft and financial services major Barclays made 24 and 20 offers respectively.

Five Japanese companies, four US multinationals and one major player of Taiwan offered international opportunities to the students. Compared to last year, the number of international offers grew exponentially this year, the statement said.

Of the overseas opportunities, five Japanese companies made 28 offers, 4 offers in the US by Microsoft, one each from Uber and Honeywell and 9 from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, it said. The first phase of the placements will continue till December 11 and the next phase will resume from first week of January..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ghanian man held in Goa with cocaine

A man from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Saturday in Goas Calangute area with nine grams of cocaine, police said. Jackson Gabriel 29 was held by a Calangute police team led by Inspector Nolasco Raposo after a specific tip off, an officia...

Lithuania expecting PM Modi will visit Baltic country: Lithuanian foreign secy

Describing India-Lithuania relationship as a very positive one, Lithuanian Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa has said his country expects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Baltic nation, giving a boost to the bilateral ...

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL39 LD CJI Justice can never be instant, loses its character when it becomes revenge CJI Jodhpur In the backdrop of the Hyderabad rape-murder incident and gunning do...

Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer: N'Golo Kante

Chelseas NGolo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time. Im not surprised because you can see that hes a goalscorer and he can score at any time. From training with him, I just knew what he was, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019