Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cargo volume of 12 major ports marginally up at 463MT in Apr-Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:02 IST
Cargo volume of 12 major ports marginally up at 463MT in Apr-Nov
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Cargo volume handled by the country's top 12 ports was marginally up by 0.34 percent at 463.07 million tonnes during the April-November period this year, according to the Indian Ports Association (IPA). The ports had handled 461.48 MT of cargo during the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The ports are Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V.O. Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata (including Haldia).

While the handling of iron ore saw a 30.24 percent jump to 33.95 MT to during the period, thermal coal shipments declined by 17.82 percent to 58.17 MT, the IPA data showed. The 12 ports had handled 26.07 MT of iron ore and 70.79 MT of coal during the April-November period of the previous fiscal.

Handling of coking and other coal rose by 1.95 percent to 37.17 MT during the eight months as compared with 36.45 MT of coking coal handled in the corresponding period last fiscal. Finished fertilizer volumes jumped 24.08 percent during the period but raw fertilizer volumes declined by 3.12 percent.

Containers recorded a growth of 3.36 percent in terms of TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). According to the figures, Deendayal port handled the highest traffic volume at 82.20 MT during the April-November period, followed by Paradip at 73.25 MT, Visakhapatnam at 47.05, JNPT at 44.93 MT, Kolkata (including Haldia) at 41.25 MT, and Mumbai at 40.88 MT.

Chennai port handled 32.14 MT of cargo, while New Mangalore handled 24.17 MT. The volume of seaborne cargo is essentially in the nature of derived demand and is mainly shaped by the levels and changes in both global and domestic activity.

These major ports handle about 60 percent of the country's total cargo traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when O...

Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82

Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, whose career in movies, theatre and television spanned six decades, died after an illness at the age of 82. Best known for playing Rachels overbearing father, Dr Leonard Green in the popular sitcom Friends, ...

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said. The US Federal Reserve interest rate deci...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

North Korea has carried out a very important test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, a rocket testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-WORLD-COURT-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019