Aluminium futures soften on subdued demand

Aluminium prices on Monday fell 50 paise to Rs 132.75 per kg in futures market as participants trimmed their positions amid a weak trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December declined by 50 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 132.75 per kg in 1,699 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

